Sam Williams Finds AFC Home After Surprise Release From Cowboys

When the Dallas Cowboys whittled their roster down to 53 players on Sunday, there were no doubt a few surprises.

Jaydon Blue was the biggest surprise, but veteran edge rusher Sam Williams was also a stunning cut (more on that shortly).

Just two days after he was cut loose by the Cowboys, Williams has reportedly found a new home with the Cleveland Browns.

"The Browns plan to sign free agent pass rusher Sam Williams to the active roster, per sources," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported.

The Browns had a clear need along the edge, and that need only grew after the team lost defensive end Alex Wright to a season-ending injury. Now, Williams gets a fresh start in Cleveland.

Cowboys cutting Sam Williams was a surprise

Former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sam Williams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are multiple reasons why Williams getting the boot was a surprise. Now, we'll preface this by saying him getting cut wasn't totally shocking because we long believed he could be left out in the cold if Dallas only kept five edge rushers.

However, Dallas ended up keeping six and Williams still wasn't one of them. Instead, the Cowboys kept Tyrus Wheat, which amounted to one of the biggest 53-man roster upsets overall.

What makes the decision even more surprising is the fact that the Cowboys committed $2 million in guaranteed money to Williams when they re-signed him earlier this offseason.

We were also shocked that the Cowboys couldn't at least find a trade partner for Williams, who should have drawn interest from teams, especially when all it would've taken was a late-round pick.

Why did the Cowboys cut Sam Williams?

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on during the game between the Cowboys and the Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When asked about releasing Williams and why the team did it, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said the edge rushers room was just too crowded and it was ultimately a numbers game.

"Todd, one of the tougher decisions, man, with Sam,” Schotty said to ESPN's Todd Archer. “I’ve been around Sam for a long time. When I came here, I think as a consultant was his first year, maybe my first year as a coordinator. The room got crowded. I mean, you just talked about it, trade for Rashan, draft Malachi, Von Miller, Donovan Ezeiruaku. And at the end of the day, it was the numbers.”

We thought Williams had cemented his place on the 53-man roster after he had a standout preseason finale against the New Orleans Saints, but Schottenheimer noted how important it is not to get too caught up in what happens in preseason Week 3.

“So there’s nothing that Sam didn’t do. I thought Sam played,” Schottenheimer explained. “And I thought he played awesome against New Orleans. But when you make these decisions, you’ve got to be very smart and careful that you don’t overvalue the last preseason game. It’s part of the process. It’s part of all the joints and the training camp practices and then the special teams.”

Despite this tough setback, Schottenheimer believes the former second-round pick is going to have a long, successful career.

“But Sam Williams’ career is long from over. He’s going to go somewhere and play at a very high level,” Schottenheimer said. “And I’m excited to see him continue to grow as a man. He’s a great father. That’s one of the things that I love about him. And that was an emotional one.”

Just in case you were wondering, the Cowboys do not play against the Browns this season, so Williams won't be able to get any revenge in 2026.

What he will get in Cleveland is an opportunity at ample playing time, as Cleveland's roster is one of the worst in the NFL.

Williams' tenure in Dallas ends after four years. He showed some early promise with 8.5 sacks over his first two seasons, but a torn ACL ended his 2024 campaign before it began. He returned last season, but Williams simply wasn't himself in the first year back, finishing with just one sack.

With another year between him and the torn ACL, there's hope Williams can bounce back in 2026.

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