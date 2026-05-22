Secret Weapon on Cowboys Coaching Staff Could Help Unlock Terence Steele

Undrafted out of Texas Tech in 2020, Terence Steele quickly developed into a starting right tackle for the Dallas Cowboys. Steele unseated La'el Collins and by 2022, he was one of the top players at his position.

Steele then suffered a setback when he tore his ACL and MCL late in the season. Despite still recovering from the knee injury, the Cowboys showed faith in Steele, signing him to a five-year extension worth $86.8 million.

The front office was criticized for this extension as Steele struggled in 2023 while recovering from the injury, posting a 50.8 overall grade from PFF. He's performed better over the past two seasons, earning a 67.0 in 2024 and 63.6 in 2025, but still isn't playing up to his salary. That's why his contract was re-worked this offseason.

Now entering his seventh season in the NFL, Steele knows he has to improve to keep his position long-term. The good news is that he's working with a secret weapon on the coaching staff to help him find more success.

Defensive coach helping Terence Steele improve his technique

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Washington Football Team. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Pass-rushing specialist BT Jordan was signed to help the Cowboys' defenders get after the quarterback. In addition to his work with players such as Donovan Ezeiruaku, Rashan Gary, and Malachi Lawrence, Jordan has been asked by Brian Schottenheimer to coach up the offensive tackles.

Steele was asked about this recently, saying he loves being able to work with Jordan and said he wants to continue sharpening his skills.

"I loved it," Steele said via the Dallas Cowboys' official website. "You don't really hear that often. It was really cool to see that and I definitely want to continue working with him and sharpening that skill."

Cowboys have had success with similar approaches in the past

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele and Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tavius Robinson at the line of scrimmage. | Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Having a defensive-minded coach work with Steele might seem unique, but the Cowboys have seen first-hand how well this can work.

In 2023, Albert Breer wrote about how Micah Parsons reached out to former Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth, asking if he would teach Parsons what offensive linemen will do to try and slow him down. Whitworth called it a "genius idea" and worked with Parsons for several days.

Parsons was already a special player, but this approach helped him take his game to another level. Now, Dallas is hoping Steele can refine his technique by learning how defenders will attack him, leading to a resurgence for the veteran tackle.

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