Stephen A. Smith Roasts Dallas Cowboys After Donald Trump White House Meeting

Love 'em or hate 'em, the Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jones love to make headlines. They always generate buzz thanks to the 24/7 soap opera that Jones leans into, and because the team has plenty of high-profile haters in the sports media world.

There is no one more willing to boast about the Cowboys' misfortunes than proud hater and ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith, which is why the team is always featured on shows like First Take, regardless of how well they are doing.

Now, America's Team is even being discussed at the White House. No, not the infamous party home involving Michael Irvin and the 1990s dynasty, but the actual White House, occupied by the President of the United States.

🚨 NOW: Stephen A. Smith just walked in to President Trump's White House after the two previously had a dinner with Kid Rock and Bill Maher



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After the last one, Trump told Bill Maher to STOP CALLING him 🤣 pic.twitter.com/IgvHd1ftFO — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 12, 2026

Stephen A. pulled up to the White House on Thursday evening to meet with President Donald Trump for a lengthy interview for his YouTube Show, before dropping a one-liner to the White House Press Corps on his way out of the nation's capital.

Of course, Stephen A. had to take a shot at the 'Boys.

Stephen A. Smith Roasts Dallas Cowboys At White House

When discussing Trump's accolades and his ability to turn things around and make things happen, Smith was asked whether that means Trump could turn around the Dallas Cowboys amid their current struggles.

"Nobody can turn around the Dallas Cowboys," Smith said. Boom. Roasted. It lacked creativity, but it wouldn't be a full Stephen A. experience without the Cowboys catching a stray shot.

The Cowboys are such a disaster, Stephen A. Smith says not even Donald Trump could save them 😂 pic.twitter.com/eAD5K6bTZu — OutKick (@Outkick) November 12, 2026

Trump is no stranger to Cowboys discourse. Back in 1984, he had the opportunity to purchase the team for approximately $50 million, but described it as a "no-win situation" before buying the USFL's New Jersey Generals.

The USFL ultimately folded, while Jones bought the Cowboys five years later. Of course, Dallas is now one of the most valuable sports franchises in the world, so it was a pretty big win for Jones.

Now, we'll just have to see whether Jones can be the one to turn the team around by opening up his checkbook to bring in talent and potentially a new head coach. Most importantly, if Jones really wants to make a change and restore the glory days for Dallas, he should actively search for a new general manager.

That would be music to everyone in Cowboys Nation's ears.

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