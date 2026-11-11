Stephen A. Smith Changes Tune on Cowboys Because of Pity For 'My Buddy' Jerry Jones

Dallas Cowboys fans might have a new member added to their group moving forward and it is none other than notorious Cowboys hater Stephen A. Smith.

Smith is always relentless in his criticism and mockery of the Cowboys, who have been unable to flip the script on the ESPN host because of how bad they've been this season and for the better part of the past 30 years.

But Smith revealed he might actually start rooting for the Cowboys moving forward and the reason has to do with his relationship with owner Jerry Jones.

Stephen A. Smith rooting for Cowboys now?

ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith looks on before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During the latest episode of "First Take," Smith explained why he may start rooting for the Cowboys.

"I don't have any problem with the misery associated with the Dallas Cowboy fans," Stephen A. explained. "They're the most disgusting, nauseating fan base in American history. I have no problem. I get joy out of seeing them miserable.

"But Jerry's my buddy and I'm tired of seeing him suffer like this. I'm getting to the point where I might have to start rooting for the Cowboys because it's so predictable and it's been 30 years and I'm starting to feel bad about how they just fall in line with everything that I predict."

Smith and Jones indeed have a friendship, something we saw recently when Stephen A. was sitting next to Jerry in his box during a game this season.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones walks the field during warms ups prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite their friendship and what he's saying about rooting for the Cowboys, we're quite confident Smith isn't going to stop trolling the team anytime soon.

Smith shouldn't feel bad for Jones because a lot of the ills we've seen from Dallas over the years are no doubt the Cowboys owner's fault.

Instead of hiring a general manager, Jones continues to insist on staying in that role, and his decision to hire Brian Schottenheimer and keep him despite the obscene amount of dysfunction this team has seen since 2025 is another stain on Jones.

Stephen A. Smith's not-so-bold prediction

Stephen A. Smith (Stephen Smith) on the ESPN NBA Countdown live set at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Despite the fact that he might start rooting for the Cowboys, Stephen A. doesn't think Dallas is going to win in Week 10.

"I just want to be nice. I mean, it's getting to the point where I think I'm going to start rooting for them because I know they're going to lose this weekend," Smith said. "They're going to find a way to lose this weekend and I'm just at the point where I just don't think Jerry Jones deserves this."

Hard to argue with that prediction based on what we've seen from the Cowboys and Niners this season.

After all, we've seen the Cowboys lose to what should have been lesser opponents like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Arizona Cardinals, and they nearly lost to an abysmal Indianapolis Colts team last week.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Their chances of beating an elite team like San Francisco are slim, at best. Even Jones has acknowledged the tough test Dallas has this week.

"And overall, we’re not playing very good. And we’re sure going to have to take what we’ve done over the last several weeks, put the best parts of it together, because we’ve got a real challenge coming up this weekend with San Francisco," Jones said.

The Cowboys have lost multiple trap games this season. Maybe they can be on the other end of that against the Niners, but we wouldn't bet on that happening.

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