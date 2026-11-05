There is no bigger critic of the Dallas Cowboys out there than ESPN talking head Stephen A. Smith, but former New York Giants defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale is challenging him.

Martindale has been very critical of the Cowboys' defense and its play-caller, defensive coordinator Christian Parker, and was once again after the Week 8 debacle against the Arizona Cardinals.

Martindale said he has to "have a trash can" next to him when he watches the Cowboys' defense on a weekly basis because it the unit makes him sick. He also thinks Dallas' unit is the worst he's ever seen.

"It's not just the worst defense in the league right now. It's one of the worst I've [ever] seen," Martindale said on the Talkin' Ball With Pat Leonard podcast. "(Parker is) behind on play-calling and I feel bad for Jerry (Jones)."

"I told my wife, I'm starting to feel like Stephen A. Smith just killing the Cowboys, but it's the truth," Martindale said. "I gotta to have a trash can next to me when I'm watching the Dallas Cowboys defense hit the field."

It is, unfortunately for Cowboys fans, the truth.

Wink's past criticism of Cowboys

New York Giants defensive coordinator Don Martindale looks on during training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

In a past criticism, Martindale ripped Parker, saying the Cowboys defensive coordinator has been "outclassed." He also offered to provide his services to help Parker get the unit on track before Dallas hired Mike Pettine as a defensive consultant.

"I don't wanna be an a******, but he's just being outclassed right now," Martindale said of Parker. "He was in the home opener against the Giants. They gotta stop the run."

"Sundays are frustrating for me when I see there's simple things that guys are just letting go right by them," Martindale added. "And watching Dallas, that's frustrating. So, Jerry can call me and I'll go help him, but I'm talking about helping the coordinator."

No lies detected

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nothing Martindale is saying is untrue. The Cowboys are once again the worst defense in the NFL this season, a theme we've seen going back to 2024.

Just when the Cowboys showed some improvement in the first half of the game against the Arizona Cardinals, the unit totally collapsed en route to a historic loss.

We'd like to chalk it up to more Minshew Magic, but we've seen far too much ugly from the Cowboys' defense this season to simply leave it at that. This unit just stinks, plain and simple.

Where do the Cowboys go from here?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones walks the field during warms ups prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where the Cowboys go from here remains to be seen.

There is no appetite to fire any coaches, which might be the only hope this team has. Sure, Dallas could make a trade for an edge rusher, but this defense doesn't appear to be one player away from righting the ship. It's going to take a lot more than that.

And the type of edge rusher the Cowboys need, which is an elite one, is highly unlikely to be available at the trade deadline. Even if there is one, the Cowboys are so low on draft capital that it will make competing against other teams nearly impossible.

At this point, Jerry Jones should just cut his losses, save his draft capital and ride this storm out to wherever it takes him. There is no hope for this 2026 Cowboys team.

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