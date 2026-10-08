Joey Porter Jr. 'Sent Home' By Cowboys Before Being Declared NFL Week 5 Inactive

Joey Porter Jr. was set to make his debut at AT&T Stadium as a member of the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A few hours before kickoff, Porter pulled up to the stadium and appeared to be ready to go despite a short turnaround for Dallas.

Porter Jr. made his debut on Sunday night on a pitch count, but was expected to see a slightly increased role on Thursday. That's when some shocking news was announced, and Porter was among the Cowboys' list of inactives due to an "illness."

Now, NFL insider Jane Slater is revealing more details about Porter's health after the sudden change in status, after he did not appear on the injury report all week and did not enter Thursday night with a designation.

Joey Porter Jr. Arrived 'Very Sick' To Week 5 Game

Joey Porter Jr. arrives for his home debut with the Dallas Cowboys pic.twitter.com/vuNtf9VQ5K — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) October 8, 2026

"So I talked to another #Cowboys team source who just told me Joey Porter Jr. was 'very sick' when he arrived to the facility and the team sent him home," Slater shared on X.

It was a smart move by the Cowboys to avoid getting several players in the locker room ill, and also checks out with what was shown as Porter arrived.

In a video shared online, which you can see above, Porter can be seen holding his mouth and coughing as he entered the stadium. NFL insider Mike Garrofolo added, "I’m told Porter has been vomiting with a bad virus. Just not in a condition to play tonight for the Cowboys."

it definitely appeared Joey Porter Jr. was trying to hold that in as he got off of the #Cowboys bus.



he lost that battle. https://t.co/OfYimoCV5v — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) October 8, 2026

It's unfortunate that Porter will not be on the field on Thursday night, but allowing him to rest up and avoid a wider outbreak is the wise move for Dallas. And no one should be guarding Emeka Egbuka if a ride to the stadium made them sick.

During his debut, Porter Jr's Dallas career got off to a hot start, playing 19 snaps in covreage and allowing no receptions on one target. Once he is healthy enough to return to the field, the Cowboys appear to be taking a step in the right direction with their injury-ridden defensive backfield.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Buccaneers is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video, with Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, and Kaylee Hartung on the call.

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