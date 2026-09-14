Stephen Jones Admits to 'Unrealistic Expectations' For Cowboys' Defense But Sees Silver Lining

As the Dallas Cowboys' fanbase is in full-blown panic mode after a highly disappointing Week 1 performance, co-owner Stephen Jones sees a silver lining for the defense.

The Cowboys were not good on offense or defense on Sunday, but the latter was particularly troubling, and for a few reasons.

Not only has the defense been the biggest source of frustration for the Cowboys in recent years, but it was supposed to be fixed after the hire of new defensive coordinator Christian Parker and the addition of several players throughout the unit.

Unfortunately, that did not come to fruition on Sunday night, when the defense looked like the same one that was the worst in the NFL during the 2025 campaign.

On Monday, Jones admitted to 105.3 The Fan that he "probably just had a little unrealistic expectations" for what the defense could do in its first game because of all the new pieces the Cowboys have to fit together.

“That was a tough pill to swallow last night. Not gonna kid anybody. Felt really good and still do about our football team," he said. "We just probably had a little unrealistic expectations in terms of what we could do, especially on the defensive side of the ball with all the new faces and a brand new coordinator."

"We’ve got work to do, not just on the defensive side but offensively we got to be better too," he added.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's easy to lose sight of the fact that a defense with so many new pieces can take time to jell. We can only hope that's the case here, but fans certainly have a right to be skeptical.

Jones was able to take away at least one positive from the game when it comes to the defense: New York's lack of explosive plays.

“It’s not like (the Giants) were popping explosives. They were grinding it out," Jones said. "We didn’t make the plays to get them off the field.”

Jones isn't wrong in his assessment when it comes to explosive plays. New York had just one run over 20 yards, which came from quarterback Jaxson Dart, and Big Blue didn't have a single reception of 20 yards or more.

Adding to that, the Giants averaged 5.8 yards per play, which certainly isn't earth-shattering.

However, New York's methodical attack also allowed them to dominate time of possession by over 13 minutes, which kept Dallas' strength, its offense, off the field.

Lack of explosives is nice but...

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it's nice the Cowboys were able to limit New York's explosive plays, that is one tiny victory in a sea of dysfunction.

Dallas simply could not generate adequate pressure all game long, and that allowed Dart and the Giants to shred the soft zone that Parker deployed all night long.

The coverage, tackling and run defense all fell well short of acceptable, and there were miscommunication issues that only served to further derail the Cowboys' defensive effort.

We hoped to see some adjustments, but none were detected and that only adds to the concerns about Parker, whose stock took a serious hit after his play-calling debut.

As if all of that wasn't enough, the Cowboys might lose both Malik Hooker and DeMarvion Overshown, as both left early due to injury. Hooker has a wrist fracture and could miss up to six weeks, and Overshown has a hamstring injury, the severity of which is unknown as of this writing.

So, just when you think things can't get any worse, the Cowboys may have to try and right the ship short-handed at two different positions.

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