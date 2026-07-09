Cowboys Criticized for Overlooking Major Issue This Offseason

We have spent much of this offseason going in depth on all the moves of Dallas Cowboys made to improve their roster. Understandably, most of the moves were on the defensive side of the ball, where they were an absolute mess in 2025.

That said, there was one glaring issue on their offensive roster that they seemed to overlook. Dallas has an elite offense overall, led by Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Javonte Williams. They also have a very impressive interior offensive line with Tyler Smith, Cooper Beebe, and Tyler Booker leading the way. The problem is their offensive tackles were suspect at best last year.

At left tackle, Tyler Guyton was the starter and earned a PFF grade of just 57.5, which is 71st out of 87 qualified tackles. On the right side, Terrence Steele wasn't much better, finishing 55th with a grade of 63.6. Their primary backup was second year player Nathan Thomas, who was 88th with a grade of 39.2.

Dallas Cowboys ignored a major concern

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton prepares to enter the field prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite these issues, Dallas enters training camp with these as their top three options once again in 2026. For that reason, The Big Lead's Derek Antoine is criticizing the Cowboys front office for failing to address one of their most glaring weaknesses this offseason. Antoine claims the situation is unsettled, while saying it also isn't being discussed as much as it should be.

"Dallas’ tackle situation still feels unsettled, and that matters more than it’s getting discussed. Tyler Guyton has the physical tools to become a long-term answer, but he has not played with the consistency needed for Dallas to simply check that box and move on," Antoine wrote.

"Terence Steele brings experience, but there are still fair questions about whether he can hold up at the level this offense needs. Behind them, the depth does not offer much comfort if injuries or poor play start to pile up."

Antoine also added that Dallas doesn't have a plan for the offensive tackle position, instead they have a wish list, which includes them hoping the players improve. The Cowboys attempted to speed that along by using Thomas as a way to push Guyton.

Earlier this offseason, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said Thomas would compete with Guyton for the starting left tackle position, adding that Guyton had to earn the job. When this was announced, I questioned whether that was a true competition or just a way to try and light a fire under Guyton.

Not long after that, we saw rookie fourth round pick Drew Shelton working at left tackle with the second team behind Guyton while Thomas was working with the second team at right tackle behind Steele. That suggests the Cowboys do believe they have the right answers, but without a reliable option at either position, it could be a major problem for their offense.

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