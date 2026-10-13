Updated Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart Reflects Slight Changes For Week 6 vs Packers

The Dallas Cowboys will be returning to the practice field on Wednesday afternoon, as the team tries to erase the sour taste left by last week's disaster against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home.

Dallas hits the road this weekend for a primetime Week 6 showdown against the Green Bay Packers, which presents a tough challenge as the team aims to get back on track. Green Bay is coming off of a dominant 31-7 win over the rival Chicago Bears, while Dallas lost to a previously winless team, so it is two teams heading in opposite directions.

Ahead of the crucial NFC clash, the Cowboys released their latest unofficial depth chart for this week's game on the road at Lambeau Field.

Let's take a look at the latest Cowboys depth chart as the team prepares for its third primetime game in three weeks, which will hopefully be a return to the win column.

Unofficial Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart For Week 6 vs. Packers

Dallas Cowboys

The unofficial depth chart for Week 6 shows that the Cowboys are slowly but surely inching closer to full strength. DeMarvion Overshown appears to be making process, while Tyler Smith and Malik Hooker are both back and healthy.

We also get to see the secondary taking shape, with Joey Porter Jr. and DaRon Bland on the outside, while Caleb Downs is listed in the slot. The Cowboys' secondary will be even better once starting safety Jalen Thompson returns from injured reserve.

The unit is undeniably a work in progress, and Christian Parker still has a lot to prove after a slow start to the season, but with the addition of Mike Pettine to the coaching staff as a senior consultant and analyst, along with the decision to move Parker to the coaches' box, where he will get a wider look at the field, there is hope that the improvements can finally come.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Getting the team back to full strength will also help, and a perfect place to start would be in Week 6.

The Cowboys and Packers are set to kick off at at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, with with play-by-play commentator Mike Tirico and color analyst Cris Collinsworth calling the action from Lambeau Field. Melissa Stark and Kaylee Hartung will serve as sideline reporters, providing updates from the field throughout the night.

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