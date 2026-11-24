The Dallas Cowboys delivered a 51-30 shellacking of the Tennessee Titans at AT&T Stadium in Week 11, but the defensive performance was still a major concern. After stripping Christian Parker of play-calling duties, the hope was that veteran NFL coach Mike Pettine could turn things around.

While we saw some positive moments from the team's pass rush, the overall unit was still a disaster, as evidenced by giving up 30 points.

That's why it's no surprise that the recent string of NFL mock drafts have the Cowboys doing the obvious: contiuing to address the lack of talent and depth on the defensive side of the ball. Justin Melo of NFL Draft on SI shared his latest first-round projections, with the team bolstering the secondary.

Considering the rapid drop-off for former All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland since he got his payday and the recent string of injuries, the team needs to consider getting younger at the position with a more explosive, dynamic young cornerback.

Enter Georgia Bulldogs star Ellis Robinson IV, who has been putting together an impressive resume this season. Let's take a look at what Robinson could bring to the table in Dallas.

Pick No. 22: Dallas Cowboys (via Packers) - Ellis Robinson IV, CB, Georgia

Georgia defensive back Ellis Robinson IV and Missouri wide receiver Caleb Goodie Sr. battle for control of the ball | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The Dallas Cowboys' defense is so bad that they've already stripped first-year coordinator Christian Parker of play-calling duties. There's no magic pill to fix this defense. Premium resources must continue being invested," Melo wrote. "Georgia cornerback Ellis Robinson IV is a supremely athletic coverage defender with mirror-and-match capabilities."

This season, Robinson has appeared in 11 games with 22 total tackles, 9 passes defensed, two interceptions, and one forced fumble. He is a natural ballhawk in the secondary and could be exactly what the team needs.

With the regression from Bland, it may be time to move on in the offseason, and Robinson would be exactly the type of player who could immediately fill the void and provide another young building block for the Cowboys' secondary alongside Caleb Downs and Joey Porter Jr.

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Ellis Robinson IV intercepts a pass during the first half against the Florida Gators | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cowboys Nation's next opportunity to see Robinson in action will be at Sanford Stadium when the Bulldogs welcome the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets to Athens for Rivalry Week.

The 2027 NFL Draft will be held from Thursday, April 29, through Saturday, May 1, at the National Mall outside of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

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