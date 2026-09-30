NFL Insider Details Roadblock For Cowboys-Joey Porter Jr. Trade With Steelers

The Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers have discussed a trade for Joey Porter Jr., but there remains a roadblock to a potential deal, a new rumor confirms.

According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, Dallas is "definitely interested" in a trade with the Steelers for Porter, but the roadblock is, as you would expect, compensation.

Anderson doesn't go into detail about what compensation is being discussed and only notes that what the Cowboys are comfortable giving up for Porter and what the Steelers want for the veteran cornerback "doesn't match," per Anderson's source.

"I was told Tuesday morning that the Pittsburgh Steelers have received a recent inquiry from the Dallas Cowboys on the status of cornerback Joey Porter Jr.," Anderson reported.

"The Cowboys are definitely interested but the two sides have their thresholds on compensation values for a transaction and right now 'it doesn’t match,' per league sources," she added.

While there has been nothing concrete about what the Steelers are looking for, the belief is they have a hefty asking price that could include a first-round pick.

"The Steelers have been open to listening to offers for Porter, sources said," ESPN's Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport said. "But there has not been notable interest at Pittsburgh's asking price of a premium draft pick, possibly in the first round, and no serious trade talks have developed despite the Steelers' willingness to deal him."

Owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday that there are "conversations going on" about upgrading the roster, but he didn't say those conversations were for Porter, nor would he discuss the Steelers cornerback for obvious reasons.

Why Cowboys need Joey Porter Jr.

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) laughs on the sideline while watching a practice session at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas' secondary has been ravaged by injuries this season. In the last two games, the Cowboys saw their best cornerback, Cobie Durant, go down with a hamstring injury, and Shavon Revel suffered a knee injury against the Baltimore Ravens.

Jones revealed that Revel could be out for multiple weeks, but more tests need to be done. As for Durant, it isn't clear if he'll return in Week 4.

Even if both players come back soon, the Cowboys should still be exploring an upgrade in the cornerbacks room. Revel has been OK but not great, and Bland has been the same inconsistent player we've become accustomed to over the past few years.

The numbers tell us that Porter is a better player than anyone the Cowboys have in their cornerbacks room currently, and he's the legitimate No. 1 Dallas needs.

Considering Jones' sense of urgency and how badly the Cowboys' defense has played during a 1-2 start, we would not rule out Dallas unloading significant draft capital to acquire Porter.

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