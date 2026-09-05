Von Miller Eyes More Than One Year With Dallas Cowboys

Von Miller was a huge signing for the Dallas Cowboys this offseason.

He's not the same player he was when he led the Denver Broncos to a Super Bowl win following the 2015 season, or even the same missing piece he proved to be for the Los Angeles Rams when he helped them win a title following the 2021 campaign.

Even so, he's still an efficient pass-rusher, who had nine sacks for the Washington Commanders in 2025. That number would have led the Cowboys, which is why the front office was excited to bring him in.

Miller is equally as excited to play for the Cowboys, saying it's a dream to play for his hometown team. If Miller has it his way, this won't be a one-year deal either. The 37-year-old knows that his playing days are nearing an end, but says he wants to stick around in a front office role with the Cowboys, while also praising the work done by vice president of player personnel Will McClay.

“Whether it’s director of pro personnel, team president, assistant GM, GM," Miller said via Patrik Walker. “I want to be in the front office, in any capacity. Will [McClay] has done an incredible job of fanning that flame, and giving me a chance to live a triple dream here with the Dallas Cowboys."

👀 Von Miller says he wants to join the #Cowboys front office when he finishes playing football:



“whether it’s director of pro personnel, team president, assistant GM, GM …



“I want to be in the front office, in any capacity. Will [McClay] has done an incredible job of… pic.twitter.com/wY9TO0NYB3 — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) September 3, 2026

Von Miller offers more than just pass-rushing

]Dallas Cowboys linebacker Von Miller poses with his family before the game against the New Orleans Saints. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miller has already embraced a role beyond the field, saying he's being paid to do more than just provide sacks. Miller said he's being paid to be a "locker room guy," and has already embraced the role of mentor.

This was seen during the Cowboys' preseason win over the Arizona Cardinals. During the broadcast, cameras caught Miller on the sideline coaching up rookie pass rusher Malachi Lawrence.

I wrote earlier this week that Von Miller was also hired to be a pass rush consultant for the Cowboys.



Here he is working with rookie edge Malachi Lawrence in a cool moment captured by CBS 11. https://t.co/39DVt3PcUQ pic.twitter.com/8bQeSfcYtx — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) August 23, 2026

Miller understands the importance of having a veteran in your corner. In Miller's fourth season in the league, the Broncos signed former Cowboys star DeMarcus Ware, who became a mentor for Miller.

Ware still had plenty of individual success, recording 10 sacks during his first season with the Broncos, but Miller has been open about how much Ware did behind the scenes to help their defense as a whole. Now, Miller has the chance to do the same for the Cowboys, and he hopes to continue to be a positive influence on the organization well beyond his playing days.

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