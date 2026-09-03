Von Miller Details What Dallas Cowboys Are Really Paying Him For

While we believed the Dallas Cowboys' signing of Von Miller had more to do with improving a pass-rush that finished tied for the seventh-fewest sacks in the league last season than anything else, Miller himself doesn't see it that way.

On the latest episode of the "Free Range w/ Von Miller" podcast, the future Hall of Famer said the Cowboys aren't "paying me for what I do on the football field" and instead are paying him to be "the locker room guy."

Miller adds that if he does hit his 2025 sack total or more, he will be "way underpaid."

"My contract is what it is. They’re not paying me for what I do on the football field," Miller said. "If I go out there and get eight sacks, 10 sacks, I’m way underpaid. They’re paying me, and my contract is what it is to be the locker room guy."

Miller is right about being underpaid if he notches the nine sacks he had in 2025. Miller's one-year deal pays him a base of $5.5 million, but incentives can push it up to $7.5 million, which we know is a great deal for a guy coming off a nine-sack year.

We would say Dallas is paying him for a little bit of everything. He is most definitely needed in the pass-rush, where the Cowboys have some promise but also uncertainty given the fact that Donovan Ezeiruaku and Malachi Lawrence are unproven.

But the Cowboys could also use Miller's knowledge to aid in the development of Ezeiruaku and Lawrence, who can learn a great deal from a guy who is one of the very best edge rushers of his generation, hands down.

Adding to that, Miller's presence is great for the culture, seeing as how he's a great leader and multi-time Super Bowl winner.

How Von Miller learned to be a Hall of Fame teammate

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) and outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) start a huddle rally before the start of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miller said he first started learning to love his teammates at Texas A&M, and his ascension to the leader and great teammate he is now continued during his days with the Denver Broncos, where Miller had fantastic mentors.

"My love for my teammates started at Texas A&M," he said. "And then it went over to the Denver Broncos and you just build on that, especially when you get around other great teammates, like Peyton Manning, DeMarcus Ware, Champ Bailey.

"You just watch those guys, you watch how they handle the perception of everyone else looking at them and they're able to use that to get more out of everybody else and I'm in that position now, too, and that's the same thing that I'm doing."

Now, Miller says that if there was a Hall of Fame for being a great teammate, he'd be in it.

"If there’s a hall of fame for that, I’m going in first ballot," Miller said. "To be honest, I’m probably the best teammate that’s ever played in the NFL.”

We've already seen Miller in action when it comes to imparting his knowledge to his young teammates. During the preseason Week 2 contest against the Arizona Cardinals, Miller could be seen coaching Lawrence up on the sideline.

I wrote earlier this week that Von Miller was also hired to be a pass rush consultant for the Cowboys.



Here he is working with rookie edge Malachi Lawrence in a cool moment captured by CBS 11. https://t.co/39DVt3PcUQ pic.twitter.com/8bQeSfcYtx — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) August 23, 2026

Miller's presence, along with pass-rush guru and Cowboys coach BT Jordan, is going to put Dallas' young edge rushers in the best possible position to develop and, ultimately, succeed.

We still want the sacks from Miller more than anything else, but his help with coaching up younger players is no doubt a massive plus for the Cowboys.

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