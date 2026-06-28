Why Dallas Cowboys' QB2 Competition Matters More Than Anyone Thinks

With Dak Prescott at the helm, the Dallas Cowboys have their quarterback spot solidified for the foreseeable future.

While that's all well and good, the backup quarterback battle that features Joe Milton and Sam Howell remains very important for Dallas.

That's because an injury to Prescott for any length of time could sink the Cowboys' entire season if they don't have an adequate backup to keep the ship afloat.

And, if recent history tells us anything, it's that we have to worry a bit more about a Prescott injury in 2026.

Dak Prescott's injuries in even-numbered years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

If you're superstitious, you'll definitely concerned about Prescott's well-being this coming season.

That's because Prescott appears to be cursed in even-numbered years since 2020. Prescott missed 12 games due to injury that season, five in 2022, and then nine contests in 2024.

On the flip side, Prescott has missed one game in odd-numbered years in that span, with that contest coming in 2021.

Dallas still managed to make the playoffs in 2022 despite Prescott being out five games, but the team did not make the postseason in 2020 or 2024. Before falling short in 2025, the Cowboys made the playoffs in 2021 and 2023.

An ominous start to 2026

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Prescott was dealing with some knee soreness during mandatory minicamp that was supposed to keep him limited on Day 1, but the Cowboys signal-caller did pretty much everything that day and was a full-go the next.

According to Clarence Hill of DLLS Cowboys, fluid was the cause of Prescott's knee issue, but Hill's report and head coach Brian Schottenheimer didn't express concern over it.

“Nothing we’re concerned about,” Schottenheimer said. “We’re just going to be smart in these last couple of days.”

QB2 competition update

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

When it comes to who is in the lead between Milton and Howell, it's hard to say after OTAs and mandatory minicamp, as the two signal-callers split reps and info was scarce.

However, the simple fact that the Cowboys signed Howell earlier this offseason suggests they weren't exactly enthralled with what they've seen out of Milton, who has completed 69.8% of his NFL passes but has only thrown 53 of them in five games (no starts).

Howell offers a more experienced option for Dallas with his 18 career starts. Howell has completed 62.6% of his 645 career attempts and has tossed 22 touchdowns to 23 picks.

While the competition is murky at the moment, we will get clarity starting next month, when Milton and Howell will continue their battle in training camp.