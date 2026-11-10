Will George Pickens Return in Week 10? Latest Injury Update on Dallas Cowboys WR

For the first time since he was acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens missed a game due to injury.

Pickens had been battling multiple injuries in recent weeks, but he was able to suit up through them to play before he missed Sunday's contest against the Indianapolis Colts.

Pickens was able to shed his shoulder injury in Week 9, but he was still battling a hamstring injury that left him limited at practice all week before he drew the questionable tag and was inactive.

As we turn the page to Week 10, here's what we know about his chances of suiting up.

Will George Pickens return in Week 10?

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) runs with the ball during the game between the Cardinals and the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pickens' status is still very much up in the air for this week.

On Monday, head coach Brian Schottenheimer made no promises about Pickens for Sunday, with Schotty saying Dallas would "try to get" him on the practice field to see where he's at.

When co-owner Stephen Jones was asked about Pickens and Joey Porter Jr., his answer was very much of the wait-and-see variety.

"I think we just have to get them out there, get them going again, and see how they're coming along," Jones said. "We're certainly going to have to really see what our injury situation is this week. We're going to have some challenges."

On the bright side, the fact that Pickens was able to log limited practices last week suggests he isn't far off from playing, so we would say he's got a better chance to suit up than not.

We'll have a better idea of where Pickens stands when the Cowboys release their first injury report on Wednesday.

How Cowboys will replace Pickens if he's out again

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy (19) makes a catch against Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) during the fourth quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Pickens sidelined, Ryan Flournoy played on a season-high 97.5% of snaps and recorded two catches for 53 yards. His previous snap-share high in 2026 was 87.2% of snaps.

Jonathan Mingo and rookie Camden Brown also benefitted from Pickens' absence, with Mingo appearing for a season-high 39.2% of snaps and Brown seeing a career-high 36.7%.

However, Mingo caught just one ball for 23 yards and Brown wasn't targeted and instead contributed on returns with three kickoff returns for 78 yards.

Will Cowboys trade George Pickens?

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) runs with the ball during the game between the Cardinals and the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While there has been a lot of speculation about Dallas possibly trading Pickens amid a poor season, there has been nothing to suggest the team is interested in doing so, according to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

"The fifth-year pass-catcher and second-year Cowboy is playing this season on the franchise tag after the team elected not to discuss a long-term contract with him in the offseason. Despite trade rhetoric around the time of that decision being announced, the Cowboys never engaged in trying to send him away. Seven months later, that strategy remains the same ahead of the deadline, according to multiple sources," Harris wrote.

Never say never in the NFL, but as of right now it looks highly unlikely, at best, Pickens gets moved.

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