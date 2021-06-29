Can The Cowboys Save Leighton Vander Esch?

There’s no reason to think Leighton Vander Esch can’t be a Pro Bowl linebacker again. Will it be with the Dallas Cowboys? - The Daily Blitz Podcast

FRISCO - Leighton Vander Esch might be playing for another team in 2022. The Dallas Cowboys have declined the fifth-year option on his rookie deal that would’ve paid him $9.1 million that season. Still … can this relationship be saved?

That contract decision doesn’t mean the Cowboys aren’t interested in having Vander Esch back in 2022, but rather that they simply they didn’t want to and “couldn’t afford” to pay him $9 mil plus.

What will it take for Vander Esch to bounce back and have a successful 2021 and remain a Cowboy? Health. First and foremost, health. Second? He must remember how to play linebacker while healthy. Stop the Sean Lee comparisons, because those just insult recently retired Sean Lee - because Leighton has rarely been as good as the retired Lee was when healthy.

Can the Dallas Cowboys save Vander Esch? If so, how? Let’s discuss!

