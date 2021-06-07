Does Cowboys Talent Surplus Mean Trade Of Vander Esch Or Michael Gallup?

OTAs are now complete and the depth of talent leads to natural questions about trades. The Cowboys Daily Blitz Podcast.

FRISCO - Everyone pays attention to the rookies in OTAs and mini-camps. But one veteran is upstaging the rookies at a very important position group for the Cowboys ... and the depth leads to gossip about NFL trade talk.

Welcome to the Daily Blitz by DSP Media in partnership with CowboysSI.com.

Leighton Vander Esch is entering a contract year for the Cowboys. What’s his approach to 2021? Michael Gallup is in the same boat - like LVE a prominent member of the 2018 NFL Draft class who is now the subject of trade gossip. But the wide receiver position is considered one of the strengths of this Cowboys club. Is it possible it can be even better in 2021? If so, why change it? And why change out linebackers?

Also, Tyron Smith is coming off an injury year that cost him 14 games. What’s his feeling about his health and his upcoming return to the team?

Let’s discuss!

READ MORE: How Many Cowboys Rank In NFL's Top 100?

READ MORE: Cowboys OTA: CeeDee Lamb Popcorn Positives & Number Negatives

Please join us daily for the Daily Blitz or each Tuesday night starting at 7 pm for sports talk LIVE on Facebook, or listen to the recorded podcast the next day at CowboysSI.com and TheBlitzcast.com!

Please continue the conversation on Twitter: @BlitzcastNFL, @ColbySapp, and @IndyCarTim. And make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for all the latest videos and visual content!

To be featured in our BlitzBox segment please reach out to us on Twitter with the hashtag #Blitzbox or send your questions to TheCowboysBlitzcast@gmail.com and we’ll read your question and answer it on the air on our next show.