Dolphins Sign New WR Day After Tyreek Hill's Awful Season-Ending Injury
The Dolphins beat the Jets on Monday Night Football this week but were dealt a tough blow in the form of Tyreek Hill's awful season-ending injury. The former All-Pro wideout suffered a gruesome knee injury in front of the national audience and was eventually diagnosed with a dislocated knee; he underwent surgery on Tuesday.
The injury was devastating. It also left Miami thin at wideout behind Jaylen Waddle and the front office moved quickly to address it.
On Tuesday NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported the Dolphins are expected to sign veteran wideout Cedrick Wilson Jr. off the Saints' practice squad. Wilson, 29, previously suited up for Miami in 2022 and 2023. He appeared in 30 games and had 34 catches.
The Dolphins clearly went with familiarity as they attempt to reconfigure the offense without Hill's speed to stretch the defenses. But it may not be the only move coming with Miami sitting at 1-3 on the season.
Next up for Mike McDaniel's squad is a date with the Panthers on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.