Another Tua Documentary On Its Way
Miami Dolphins fans will get a chance to see a different side of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa soon.
The Dolphins quarterback will appear in and executive-produce "Culture of Winning: Polynesian Football Pride," a documentary telling the story of various Polynesian players in the NFL. FOX Sports released a trailer the special on social media.
“I’m proud to share insight on what makes our Polynesian culture so special. We have a rich heritage of success in football,” Tua said in a statement, Variety reported.
“I’m grateful for the legends who paved the way, inspiring us current NFL players to believe our dreams were possible, and humbled to help mentor and inspire the next wave of Polynesian stars in the sport. I hope football fans will find it inspirational.”
Based on the trailer, the documentary will feature Tua alongside Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea, and high school star Chris Henry Jr.
Ironically enough, Savaiinaea is a player who has been tied to Miami in a lot of mock drafts.
Nacua and Sewell are two of the best players in the sport at their positions. Sewell is a three-time Pro Bowl selection and a two-time All-Pro selection. Nacua has one Pro Bowl appearance and had arguably the best rookie receiver season of all time in 2023.
Henry Jr. is a five-star wide receiver recruit from Mater Dei High School and is verbally committed to play at Ohio State.
This isn’t the first time Tua has appeared in a FOX Sports documentary. Before his rookie season, Fox Sports released a nearly hour-long documentary titled “Tua.”
Tagovailoa was not a producer on that project, and it covered a lot of his personal life, focusing on his relationship with his late grandfather and the role his father played in his football career.
This newest documentary seems to feature a combination of both on-field and off-field insights into the players.
“My mentality is like a sniper mentality,” Tua said in the trailer. “I will take what you give me on the field, but do not give me an opening.”
Culture of Winning: Polynesian Football Pride is slated to air on Sunday, April 20 at 2 p.m. Eastern.