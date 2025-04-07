Another Veteran Cornerback Option for the Dolphins to Consider
The NFL draft may not be the only way to fill Miami’s void at cornerback.
Drafting Will Johnson or Jahdae Barron projects as the most effective path to improving depth behind Jalen Ramsey, but a playmaking cornerback just hit free agency. With the Dolphins having approximately $17 million remaining in cap space, cornerback Jack Jones could be a steady solution following his reported release from the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
Jones, 27, broke up 16 attempts, intercepted three passes, and returned one to the house while starting 16 games last season. He has seven interceptions — four returned for touchdowns —despite playing less than 475 snaps in two of his three seasons, according to PFF.
The Las Vegas defense ranked 16th, allowing an average of 216 passing yards per game, but the franchise is rebuilding the roster, with Pete Carroll taking over as head coach. While Jones has a nose for finding the football, he struggled in his first season as a full-time starter.
Opposing quarterbacks completed 66 percent of their passes, threw 10 touchdowns, and averaged 12.6 yards per completion when targeting Jones in coverage. He played 1,047 snaps for the Raiders, while no other cornerback saw more than 559 defensive snaps, per PFF.
A former fourth-round pick, it’s important to consider the environment Jones played in. The Raiders won just four games last year and lacked firepower up front. Las Vegas averaged just 2.2 sacks per game and Christian Wilkins and two-time All-Pro pass rusher Maxx Crosby both ended the year on injured reserve.
With eight turnovers in just 21 career starts, Jones aligns with coach Mike McDaniel’s offseason vision of players who’ve flashed potential in limited playing time. On top of that, Miami has an inside perspective on what Jones could bring to South Florida.
The Dolphins hired former Raiders assistant general manager Champ Kelly to a senior personnel executive role last month. Kelly was interim general manager for nearly three months after the team let go of then-GM Dave Ziegler.
Not only did Kelly and Jones cross paths, but he was calling the shots when Las Vegas claimed Jones off waivers on November 14, 2023, after his release from New England.
Miami’s Cornerback Depth: Where Things Stand
Jalen Ramsey has started 134 games throughout his nine-year career; the rest of Miami’s current cornerback room has combined for 80 starts.
A seven-time Pro Bowl selection, Ramsey is the team’s top cornerback and is coming off five pass breakups, two touchdowns, and two interceptions last season. Quarterbacks completed 46 of 65 attempts when targeting him in coverage, averaging 11.9 yards per reception, according to PFF.
Kader Kohou is expected to sign his restricted free agent tender and return to Miami for a fourth season. A steady player, he’s played 1,634 snaps in the slot and 743 on the boundary while starting 38 games over the last three years.
Quarterbacks completed over 65 percent of their attempts when targeting Kohou, but he held receivers to just 8 yards per reception.
Miami added eight-year vet Artie Burns in free agency, but he’s started just seven games over the last three seasons. Primarily a special teams player, he spent most of last season on Seattle’s practice squad.
The Dolphins have 2023 second-round pick Cam Smith, who is recovering from a shoulder injury, and former UDFA Ethan Bonner, who remains on the roster despite limited playing time over the last two years.
With little depth to turn to, Storm Duck started three games as an undrafted rookie last year. Opposing quarterbacks completed 24 of 33 attempts against him, averaging 10.5 yards per completion, according to PFF.
Miami’s cornerback room has potential, but a starting option coming off 1,000 defensive snaps rarely reaches free agency this late in the offseason. Jones has struggled to carve out a long-term role, but his playmaking potential could make him a low-risk, high-reward dice roll for a front office constantly searching for another diamond in the rough.