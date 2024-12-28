Barrett Back with Bucs, and Why the Dolphins Let Him Go
Veteran linebacker Shaquil Barrett got his wish in the end.
Shortly after the Miami Dolphins agreed to waive him off the Reserve/Retired List, Barrett agreed to sign with his former team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per multiple reports.
While there had been no official announcement from the Bucs as of Saturday morning, the team did create three openings on its 53-man roster Friday by waiving two players and putting another on injured reserve.
This was made possible by the Dolphins agreeing to waive Barrett this week, almost a month after they declined to reinstate him.
Head coach Mike McDaniel explained the decision to let Barrett go this way Friday.
“I think it was Chris (Grier) and I talking," McDaniel said, "and I think overall, it didn’t present a competitive disadvantage for us, so it made sense in the timing of it.”
It also should be mentioned that the transaction with Barrett being waived involved a non-injury settlement, likely with Barrett giving back some of his signing bonus money.
The Dolphins could have held on to Barrett's rights and had him under contract for 2025, but the question is whether the linebacker would have wanted to return at that time.
The Dolphins also could have tried to trade him next March, but getting even a late-round pick for a 32-year-old pass rush who already retired once would have been no guarantee.
With Tampa Bay, Barrett rejoins a team with a chance at a fourth consecutive NFC South title. The Buccaneers are tied with the Atlanta Falcons atop the division at 8-7, but although the Falcons have the tiebreaker because of their season sweep, the Buccaneers have the easier closing schedule with home games against the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints compared to Atlanta finishing at Washington and at home against Carolina.
After abruptly retiring before the start of training camp to focus on his family, Barrett said in late August on Up & Adams podcast he would be interested in playing again with his sights set on the Buccaneers because of how supportive they were in the aftermath of his daughter's tragic drowning death.
Now Barrett is back with his old team and a bizarre Dolphins chapter officially is over.