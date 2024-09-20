Dolphins' Receiver Working Hard To Return
Miami Dolphins rookie Malik Washington is still waiting to make his NFL regular season debut, but he's working hard to make it happen.
The sixth-round pick from Virginia was inactive for both of the Miami Dolphins games this season because of a quadricep injury he sustained in practice.
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Friday Washington is getting much closer to returning, though it's unclear whether that will happen Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
McDaniel said Washington might miss the window by a day or two, but stressed Washington is not regressing but rather making progress every day.
"He's done a good job being a pro, and we know we can count on him. So we're making sure that we're not gonna put him in harm's way," McDaniel said before practice Friday. "He's done some good things this week, so we're just kind of measuring the risk-reward because he's trending the right way.
'If he's either playing under the expectation that we're not going to risk anything, or he just missed the (opportunity) by maybe a day or so, in which case, I'll be pretty confident next week"
POTENTIAL PRIME-TIME DEBUT FOR WASHINGTON
The Dolphins take on the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium a week from Monday night. It appears as though the Titans game might be where Washington makes his professional debut, if it doesn't happen this weekend.
Washington took part in practice every day this week, though he was limited Wednesday and Thursday.
"However it plays out, happy with the fact that he hasn't regressed during the week," McDaniel said. "You want to talk about attacking. There's a lot of guys that we talk about, that really do everything to get back on the field.
"You have a rookie that, however you proportion it, whether it's just his internal motivation or watching his professional peers and his veterans, how they go about doing that type of stuff. How many players we have that will do anything and everything to be on the field on Sunday."
McDaniel could not stop raving about Washington's professionalism and diligence. He said Washington is doing everything possible to chip in and support the team.
"Whoever is responsible for it, we have a professional in the league of Washington operating like a savvy vet in terms of how he's taking care of his body," McDaniel said. "He's pushing to get on the field because he wants to help us win football games."