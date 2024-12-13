Breaking Down the Final Miami Dolphins Week 15 Injury Report
The Miami Dolphins' final injury report for their Week 15 game against the Houston Texans was notable as much for the players who weren't on it as those who were.
The players removed from the injury report, and therefore good to go against Houston, include running back Raheem Mostert, linebacker Jordyn Brooks, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and fullback Alec Ingold. Mostert was the one player who missed the victory against the New York Jets last Sunday because of injury.
The Dolphins ruled out only player Friday, that being wide receiver Dee Eskridge, who sustained a knee injury in the game against the Jets.
Tackle Terron Armstead was listed as doubtful after head coach Mike McDaniel said before practice he was a "little pessimistic" about the four-time Pro Bowl selection's availability for the Houston game. If Armstead indeed has to miss the game, rookie second-round pick Patrick Paul would be in line to make his second NFL start.
Armstead and Eskridge were the only Dolphins players who didn't practice Friday.
Fellow tackle Kendall Lamm practiced for the first time all week Friday, albeit on a limited basis, and was one of five players listed as questionable. If he can't start, the expectation is that former Cincinnati Bengals second-round pick Jackson Carman would start in his place.
The other four players listed as questionable are those still not on the active roster after recently returning to practice: LS Blake Ferguson, OLB Bradley Chubb, OLB Cameron Goode and WR Grant DuBose.
All of them except for Ferguson were limited in practice all week; Ferguson was a full participant all three days.
TEXANS INJURY REPORT
The Texans also ruled out only one player, center/guard Juice Scruggs (foot), although they also did place safety Jalen Pitre on injured reserve.
Houston listed four players as questionable, including the two who returned to practice this week, linebacker Christian Harris (calf) and guard Kenyon Green (shoulder).
Also listed as questionable were LB Jamal Hill (knee) and G Nick Broeker, who was a Friday addition to the injury report, even though he was listed as a full participant.