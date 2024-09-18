All Dolphins

Dolphins Wednesday Practice Report: Armstead, Mostert Updates and More

The Miami Dolphins began their full-on preparations for their Week 3 game against the Seattle Seahawks

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs with the football against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in the opener..
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs with the football against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in the opener.. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Miami Dolphins conducted their first practice ahead of their Week 3 game at Seattle on Wednesday, and they had several injured players in attendance.

Running back Raheem Mostert, who missed the Week 2 loss against the Buffalo Bills, was spotted during the portion of practice open to the media, and so was Jeff Wilson Jr., who left the Buffalo game with an oblique injury.

Starting left guard Robert Jones, who left the Buffalo game with a shoulder injury, also was at practice.

And there was positive news related to rookie sixth-round pick Malik Washington, who was back at practice after missing the first two games of the regular season. His return and expected availability for the Seattle likely played a role in the Dolphins releasing veteran Robbie Chosen off the practice squad Tuesday.

THE PLAYERS MISSING

The two players on the active roster not spotted during the open portion of practice were the two elder statesmen of the team, Terron Armstead and Calais Campbell.

Armstead is dealing with a shoulder injury that knocked him out of the Buffalo game in the third quarter, while Campbell has no reported injury.

It should be noted that both were given a veteran rest day on the Wednesday of Week 1, ahead of the opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Head coach Mike McDaniel discussed Armstead's status before practice and sounded optimistic, albeit certainly not definitive.

"Getting better every day," McDaniel said. "So we'll see an uptick and then you see how you respond so that you can further uptick and not have any steps back. He's our captain for a reason. He just galvanizes people with his presence and he finally strung together, he's been doing in adverse situations is remarkable in terms of how he's executing at as high of an anxiety position that exists that a lot of people totally wig out.

"And he's been playing at a high level for anybody's standards and he could taste the next level as he's strung together more practices. So, I'll say that it's not overly concerning for anything at all long term. This is a day-to-day type of situation that I feel pretty good about.

"And we'll keep progressing each day with him and see where that lends itself at the end of the week. But we got very smiling, pearly whites, determined Terron Armstead today. Very focused. Very focused. And that's my favorite Armstead."

