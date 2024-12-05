Breaking Down the Thursday Miami Dolphins Week 14 Injury Report
The first Miami Dolphins' second injury report of Week 14 brought nothing but positive developments.
There were five changes on the injury report from Wednesday and all involved a step forward, whether from not practicing to limited or limited to full participation.
Maybe the best news of all involved cornerback Kendall Fuller, who was a full participant Thursday and likely will be back in the lineup for the game against the New York Jets on Sunday.
Elsewhere, Tyreek Hill (wrist/rest), Kendall Lamm (back/elbow), Anthony Walker Jr. (hamstring) and Jordan Poyer (rest/finger) all went from DNP to limited.
The only player who didn't practice Thursday was tackle Terron Armstead, who continues to deal with a knee injury but hasn't missed a game because of it.
PUP players Isaiah Wynn, and outside linebackers Bradley Chubb and Cameron Goode, the latter two at practice for the first time all season this week, again were limited. Long-snapper Blake Ferguson again was a full participant after being designated to return from the Reserve/Non-Football Illness list Wednesday.
Other players who again were limited Thursday were DT Benito Jones (shoulder/back), RB Raheem Mostert (hip) and CB Kader Kohou (back). Fullback Alec Ingold again was listed as a full participant, though he's still dealing with a calf issue.
JETS INJURY REPORT
The Jets' injury report Thursday went the other way, with three downgrades and one upgrade.
LB C.J. Mosley (neck) went from a full participant to not working Thursday; guard John Simpson showed up on the injury report and didn't practice because of illness; and CB Qwan'tez Stiggers was another addition with an illness that had him limited.
The one upgrade involved tackle Morgan Moses (knee/shoulder), who went from DNP to limited.
But CB Sauce Gardner (hamstring), RB Breece Hall (knee) and G Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle) all missed practice for a second consecutive day.
Rookie first-round pick Olu Fashanu, the team's new starting left tackle, again was limited with a toe injury.
WR Allen Lazard (chest) and OL Wes Schweitzer (finger) again were full participants after being designated to return Wednesday,