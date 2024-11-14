Bryan Cox Jr. Provides Dolphins Flashback
Call it Miami Dolphins deja vu, if you'd like.
Bryan Cox Jr. was fined by the Canadian Football League after the Western Conference final this past weekend for — this will sound familiar to older Dolphins fans — giving a double-finger salute to the home fans of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers after his Saskatchewan Roughriders lost 38-22.
It brought back memories of Cox's father, former Dolphins linebacker Bryan Cox, doing the same thing before a road game against the Buffalo Bills as a display of his feelings toward the AFC East rivals and their fans.
Cox Jr. was held off the stat sheet in Saskatchewan’s playoff loss. He had 24 tackles, six sacks, and two forced fumbles across 17 games during the regular season, his second with the Roughriders.
Cox Jr. played 26 games with two starts with three teams in four NFL seasons (2017-20). He missed the 2021 because of an Achilles injury and was out of football in 2022.
The older Bryan Cox, who made the Pro Bowl three times in five seasons with the Dolphins, is in his third season as assistant defensive line coach with the New York Giants. He worked as Dolphins pass rush coach in 2011.
Meanwhile, the son of another former Dolphins player, Oronde Gadsden, made news in a more positive way this weekend. It involved an absolutely absurd catch for Syracuse.
Gadsden played for the Dolphins from 1998-2003 and made some pretty spectacular catches of his own during that time. Two we encourage you to look up came in the 2000 playoffs against the Raiders and this one against the New York Jets.
