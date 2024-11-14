All Dolphins

Bryan Cox Jr. Provides Dolphins Flashback

The son of former Miami Dolphins linebacker Bryan Cox made news in the Canadian Football League

Alain Poupart

Carolina Panthers defensive end Bryan Cox (91) hits a sled during practice at Bank of America Stadium in 2019.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Bryan Cox (91) hits a sled during practice at Bank of America Stadium in 2019. / Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images
In this story:

Call it Miami Dolphins deja vu, if you'd like.

Bryan Cox Jr. was fined by the Canadian Football League after the Western Conference final this past weekend for — this will sound familiar to older Dolphins fans — giving a double-finger salute to the home fans of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers after his Saskatchewan Roughriders lost 38-22.

It brought back memories of Cox's father, former Dolphins linebacker Bryan Cox, doing the same thing before a road game against the Buffalo Bills as a display of his feelings toward the AFC East rivals and their fans.

Cox Jr. was held off the stat sheet in Saskatchewan’s playoff loss. He had 24 tackles, six sacks, and two forced fumbles across 17 games during the regular season, his second with the Roughriders.

Cox Jr. played 26 games with two starts with three teams in four NFL seasons (2017-20). He missed the 2021 because of an Achilles injury and was out of football in 2022.

The older Bryan Cox, who made the Pro Bowl three times in five seasons with the Dolphins, is in his third season as assistant defensive line coach with the New York Giants. He worked as Dolphins pass rush coach in 2011.

Meanwhile, the son of another former Dolphins player, Oronde Gadsden, made news in a more positive way this weekend. It involved an absolutely absurd catch for Syracuse.

Gadsden played for the Dolphins from 1998-2003 and made some pretty spectacular catches of his own during that time. Two we encourage you to look up came in the 2000 playoffs against the Raiders and this one against the New York Jets.

Additional reading:

-- Friendly advise for Tua and Tyreek

-- Former Dolphins star Wilkins to miss reunion game

-- Jakeem Grant finds his way back to the NFL

Published
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News