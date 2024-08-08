All Dolphins

Chosen Chooses His New Team

The speedy wide receiver signs a new contract after workouts.

Scott Salomon

Aug 11, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Robbie Chosen (3) warms up before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium.
Aug 11, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Robbie Chosen (3) warms up before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Robbie Chosen is no longer in the market. He signed a contract with the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday morning.

NFL insider Josina Anderson first reported the story.

"Blessed and thankful. Dream come true; more to become. This is an opportunity to be a part of greatness and go win a Super Bowl," Chosen shared with Anderson. "There's greatness all around me here, from what's been done, what exists and will be the future."

Chosen's journey to San Fransisco was not without its twists. He worked out with the 49ers on Wednesday, as reported by multiple sources, just two days after the Seattle Seahawks signed former Dolphins center Connor Williams.

Chosen got a look from the Seahawks in the offseason when he took part in their minicamp on a tryout basis, though he wasn't signed. 

The 49ers were in the market for a wide receiver after they waived Terique Owens, the son of Terrell Owens, with an injury designation, and the uncertain status of Brandon Aiyuk, who's reportedly unhappy with his contract situation and future with the team remains a topic of interest.

During that 2023 season, Chosen appeared in nine games for the Dolphins but only played 135 offensive snaps (an average of 15 a game). He finished with four catches for 126 yards, the highlight being his 68-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of the 70-20 rout of the Denver Broncos in the home opener in September.

Chosen was one of five Dolphins wide receivers who were UFAs this offseason; they re-signed Braxton Berrios and River Cracraft; Cedrick Wilson Jr. signed with the New Orleans Saints; Chase Claypool signed with the Buffalo Bills.

REMAINING DOLPHINS FREE AGENTS

Other Dolphins players from the 2023 team still looking for a new team after Chosen's signing with San Francisco includes:

  • CB Xavien Howard
  • CB Keion Crossen
  • CB Eli Apple
  • TE Tyler Kroft
  • CB Justin Bethel
  • OLB Melvin Ingram
  • OLB Justin Houston
  • OLB Bruce Irvin
  • C Jonotthan Harrison
  • LB Calvin Munson
Scott Salomon

