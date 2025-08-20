Could Gordon Make a Run at No. 2 RB Spot?
Running back Ollie Gordon II is making the most of his first preseason with the Miami Dolphins.
The sixth-round rookie is averaging 4.6 yards per carry while leading the team with 83 rushing yards through the first two preseason games.
Jaylen Wright, the presumptive second running back behind starter De'Von Achane, has managed only 19 yards on 13 attempts, but offensive coordinator Frank Smith said the staff is weighing more than just stats when evaluating the backs when it comes to the depth chart.
“Really, for us, it’s an ongoing process all the way because sometimes the look that one guy gets is different than what the other guy gets,” Smith said Tuesday. “One guy gets maybe a better look or better blocked play, the other one has to make more out of something else.”
“So I think Ollie has done a great job understanding what we’re trying to do. He, too, has things that he’s working on, but he’s done a good job in his preseason opportunities.”
The Dolphins have put Gordon and Wright under the microscope as the only running backs with over three carries this preseason. Wright is averaging about 3 yards less per carry than Gordon, but Smith doesn’t necessarily view the second-year running back as the issue.
“When you’re talking about running the football, we have to create consistent lanes,” Smith said. “There are certain things that he’s working on, that he’s growing on, especially this next week will be huge, but I think collectively, guys need to understand when we’re running into certain looks, we’ve got to maximize it.
“We’ve got to be more aggressive when we see looks, so I think overall as a blocking corps, we’ve got to help our running backs as much as we can.”
The competition between Gordon and Wright — if there is one — has leaned heavily in Gordon’s favor through two games, but Miami will keep assessing both backs this week with the Jacksonville Jaguars in town. The teams are set for a joint practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Thursday before the preseason finale at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday night.
“I think this week will be important for all of the blocking guys in the running game, along with the backs to really [see] what we have learned over these 10 days,” Smith said. “When we were running into looks that weren’t ideal, what do we take from that into this week in preparation for Jacksonville?”
“I think [Gordon has] done a good job, but I ultimately think that as a corps up front, that's where we’ve got to make sure that we're all connected, especially to help the running backs.”
Gordon Finds Other Ways to Impact the Game
Gordon has been Miami’s top back throughout the preseason, but he’s also finding unique ways to impact the game.
On the kickoff to start the second half against the Detroit Lions last Saturday, it looked like the ball would land in bounds — but Gordon positioned himself just out of bounds and lunged for it. The clever move forced resulted in a penalty for kicking out of bounds on Detroit, giving Miami the ball at the 40-yard line.
“Proud dad right there, proud coach,” special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman said. “It was one of those guys that might have played a couple snaps his whole career on special teams in college and for him to have that opportunity during a game and him to execute that one, because you might get that one time a year throughout the whole league, and for him to really go out there and execute a rule like that, it was just great.”
The Dolphins struggled to execute on special teams in recent years, ranking as the No. 31 special teams unit in 2024, according to Pro Football Focus.
Entering Year 1 with Aukerman leading the unit, Miami is looking for creative ways to gain an edge.
“We call it a straddle rule, we're trying to straddle the sideline, and then end up we’ve got to put one foot out first and then touch it,” Aukerman said, “Usually, when you see it around the league when it happens, it's pretty simple; guy just steps out and then touches the ball. Well, Ollie knew he didn't have to possess it. He just has to touch it.
“And for him to do that, it was awesome to see, and the players to be all excited for a rookie to end up doing that, that was great.”