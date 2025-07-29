Daniels Reaches Nice Milestone In Recovery
Tuesday marked a major milestone in James Daniels’ recovery from a torn Achilles tendon.
It was not only his first time in pads since signing a three-year contract with the Miami Dolphins during the opening days of free agency, but also his first time in pads since the injury he suffered in late September against the Indianapolis Colts.
“It was good, extremely hot,” Daniels said of his first padded practice in South Florida. “The last time I fully got dressed to play football, I got carted off the field in Indy, so it’s pretty cool to be able to practice and go through the reps.”
Daniels, 27, allowed just one sack and wasn’t penalized in three games as the starting right guard for the Pittsburgh Steelers last season before a season-ending injury forced him out in Week 4, after just six snaps.
“Progress is going well,” Daniels said of his recovery. “I meet with my doctor either today or tomorrow, and then after that, I’ll be cleared. I’m grateful for the trainers and the plan they’ve had to ramp me up.”
Already, it appeared that Daniels took more 11-on-11 reps in practice Tuesday than he had at any other point in camp.
Daniels was selected by the Chicago Bears in the 2018 draft and spent three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers before agreeing to a contract with the Dolphins this offseason. After months of rehabbing, he is just starting to regain his on-field rhythm.
“It’s hard to play football when you don’t have pads on,” Daniels said. “You can do as much drill work as you want, push as many sleds as you want, but going out there and having to play and react has been really good for me.”
The Unwritten Rules of Practice
Entering his eighth season, Daniels has played over 1,000 snaps in four of the past six years and has only allowed six sacks, according to Pro Football Focus. That kind of sustained success starts on the practice field.
“There are unwritten rules about practice when you’re not in pads,” Daniels explained. “Linebackers aren't sticking their shoulders in — we’re protecting each other. With pads on, you can stick your shoulder in or practice one-on-one pass rush.
“Obviously, we’re still protecting each other, but we’re actually fitting into blocks. Linebackers can play blocks and bull rush. It’s helpful for us, and the defense as well.”
Daniels’ $24 million contract was the largest deal the Dolphins agreed to this offseason. Miami hopes he can not only protect quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in passing situations but also help improve one of the league’s weakest short-yardage offenses last season.
“It’s so hard to play football without pads, so it's nice to get to fully play against each other,” Daniels said. “It's just the first day, so there’s a lot to work on, but it’s really nice.”
Settling in at Right Guard
Daniels began his career as a left guard before sliding to right guard in his final season with Chicago. He played over 1,000 snaps at right guard in three straight seasons before last year’s injury.
Adding a pair of starting guards was one of Miami’s top priorities. With rookie Jonah Savaiinaea lining up alongside left tackle Patrick Paul, Daniels could stay on the right side and start next to Austin Jackson.
“[Jackson] sits right in front of me in meetings and we talk a lot,” Daniels said. “The chemistry has been going well, and I’m excited to play with him.”
Speaking of chemistry, the Dolphins are projected to have three new starters on the offensive line. While the front office hopes to have finally solidified the position, Daniels admits it will take time for the five linemen to become a cohesive unit — it hasn't helped that center Aaron Brewer has yet to practice in camp.
“There are people who play years together and don’t have chemistry,” Daniels said. “We’re just building every day more and more. I’m understanding how AJ fits things and wants things done.
“It’s nice to practice with everyone and see how they fit things and how they do things.”