Daniels Ready to Work Under the Spotlight
The Miami Dolphins entered the offseason desperate for answers along the offensive line and believe James Daniels can be a key part of the solution at guard.
The team's largest free-agent addition by nearly $18 million, Daniels signed a three-year, $24 million deal on the opening days of free agency.
As the Dolphins' highest-paid free agent acquisition of the offseason so far, Daniels is fully aware of what the expectations will be.
“Every free agent signing, especially when it’s a multi-year deal for a total of double digits, you understand that you’re being signed to a team for a reason,” Daniels said Tuesday in his first media session with Dolphins reporters. “I understand the position I’m in, and I understand that the Dolphins believe a lot in me and that the fans are expecting a lot from me.”
Daniels played over 1,000 snaps in three consecutive years for the Pittsburgh Steelers and allowed more than one sack in only one of his seven NFL seasons. Last year, he allowed one sack and wasn’t penalized over 209 snaps at right guard before suffering the Achilles injury in Week 4.
“There’s no sugarcoating it —[the Achilles injury] a tough thing to happen, especially going into a contract year,” Daniels said. “Some people are going into their second contract. I’m 27 years old going into my eighth season and I’m going to be fully healthy when the season starts, so I can’t complain about that.”
WHICH SIDE WILL DANIELS PLAY?
While Daniels obviously will be a starter in 2025, he said the team hasn't told him whether he'll be lining up at right guard or left guard, the answer depending on which other guard or guards the team brings in before the start of training camp.
Daniels logged 3,500 snaps at right guard throughout his career, but the former second-round pick began as a left guard with the Chicago Bears. Even though he’s taken just one snap there since 2020, he is comfortable sliding back to the left side if needed.
“Left guard or right guard, it really doesn’t matter,” Daniels said. “I was a center at Iowa, but whenever you do stuff at Iowa, it’s like they always make sure you do snaps at right guard, snaps at left guard, snaps at center.
“When you’re taught to do something a long time ago, that’s what OTAs are for. So if I’m left guard, get out there during OTA practices and during my summer and train at left guard and right guard. I’ve been doing drill work and things like that, but that’s different than putting on a helmet and actually hitting someone. So I mean, this would be the perfect time to be able to adjust if I need to.”