Dolphins 2024 Week 16 Snap Count Observations

What stood out in the game against the San Francisco 49ers

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou (4) runs with the ball after intercepting a pass from San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy during second half at Hard Rock Stadium.
What stood out about the Miami Dolphins snap counts from their 29-17 victory against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

As a reminder, the inactives were: CB Ethan Bonner, WR Jaylen Waddle (knee), WR Dee Eskridge (knee), LB Channing Tindall, LB Mohamed Kamara and OL Andrew Meyer.

Quarterback Tyler Huntley and rookie running back Jaylen Wright were the only active players who didn't play.

Four position players saw action only on special teams: S Patrick McMorris, LB Tyrel Dodson, T Jackson Carman and T Patrick Paul.

DOLPHINS OFFENSIVE OBSERVATIONS

-- The big story offensively was the rotation of Isaiah Wynn and Liam Eichenberg at right guard every two series, and they wound up playing an even identical number of offensive snaps, Wynn with 34 and Eichenberg with 33.

-- With Waddle inactive, rookie sixth-round pick Malik Washington got an increased work load. In fact, he wound up leading the wide receivers with 58 offensive snaps, two more than Tyreek Hill.

-- Elevated from the practice squad for the second time this season, 2022 fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma got seven snaps on offense, though he was not targeted.

-- Jonnu Smith again led the way at tight end, this time with 37 snaps, though Durham Smythe's 24 snaps were his highest total in four games.

-- Likewise, Alec Ingold's 25 offensive snaps represented his highest total in several weeks, since Week 7 against Arizona, to be precise. With Ingold and Smythe, this was an indication the running game was effective to a certain degree after weeks of clear struggle.

-- The running back load again was heavily slanted toward De'Von Achane, who had 50 snaps, compared to 21 for Raheem Mostert and seven for Jeff Wilson Jr.

DOLPHINS DEFENSIVE OBSERVATIONS

-- Three players were on the field for all 64 defensive snaps: cornerback Jalen Ramsey, safety Jordan Poyer and safety Jevon Holland.

-- With Jordyn Brooks having to leave the game in the second half with a quad injury, special teams core member Duke Riley got 14 snaps on defense and he found himself on the wrong end on a couple of key offensive plays for the 49ers.

-- Edge defender Cameron Goode got six snaps on defense in his first game of the 2024 NFL season after being activated off PUP on Saturday.

-- Zach Sieler got another heavy work load on the defensive line with 54 snaps, while Calais Campbell played 37 defensive snaps.

-- Kendall Fuller played 44 snaps before leaving the game with a knee injury, and Storm Duck got 13 snaps in his place when the Dolphins were in nickel the rest of the way (with Kader Kohou switching back to the slot)

-- We close with the special teams, where Duke Riley, Bell, and Neal as usual tied for the highest total of snaps, this time with 21, followed by McMorris with 19 snaps. The leader among offensive players again was Julian Hill, who had 14 snaps.

