Dolphins 2025 Camp Day 10: McDaniel Media Session Highlights
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel met with the media before his team hit the field for another practice of training camp this year.
Here were the highlights of McDaniel's media session:
-- The first question involves the status of Dee Eskridge and Cam Smith, and McDaniel indicates Eskridge simply had cramps. With Smith, McDaniel says it's not severe but Smith needs to be on the field to continue his development.
-- The next question involves the status of tackle Austin Jackson after the report he would be out "weeks" with a lower-extremity injury, and McDaniel says it's not related to his 2024 knee injury. Indicates he got stepped on. McDaniel says the timetable does not seem to run into the regular season.
-- Jaelan Phillips sustained a bruise in his left knee and it likely will keep him out of practice Sunday.
-- Regarding Tyreek Hill's comment that De'Von Achane should get off the field on third-and-short, McDaniel indicates it came on a day when the Dolphins repped it exactly like that — with Achane not on the field.
-- Asked about what he's learned about his team through the first few days of padded practices, McDaniel says the humidity was a nice extra challenge. Says the goal is seeing players strain with pads and make the other side earn everything. Said he loved the tone of practice "was right" Saturday in a hard practice.
-- Willie Gay Jr. continues to shine and McDaniel starts off by talking about his magnetic personality and how he became a fast friend in the locker room. Points out, accurately, that Gay is always around the ball. "He's a guy that's shown up every day, and I think that's who he is."
-- The Dolphins worked out five offensive linemen for a tryout Saturday, but McDaniel says he likes his current group but things might come up in the future.
-- Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu will be at practice today.
-- Storm Duck will have the orange jersey Saturday and McDaniel mentions one of the things he likes about the second-year cornerback is his physicality to go along with his athleticism.
-- McDaniel is asked about lessons he learned as an assistant when it comes to camp and the preseason, and he says one important factor is blocking out the noise.