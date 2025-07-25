Dolphins 2025 Camp Day 3: McDaniel Media Session Highlights
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel met with the media before his team hit the field for another practice of training camp this year.
Here were the highlights of McDaniel's media session:
INJURY AND STATUS UPDATES
-- Bayron Matos is the first question and McDaniel calls it a "tough moment" for any team when you wait to find out the status. Matos is doing "better and better."
-- Center Aaron Brewer hasn't practiced yet, but wasn't put on PUP so he can work with Tua Tagovailoa on snaps. The injury is to the lower extremity and involves soft tissue, and "you should seem him sooner than later."
THOUGHTS ON TUA, TYREEK
-- McDaniel says none of the comments regarding Tyreek Hill and his relationship with Tagovailoa were surprising because they all were things said behind the scenes. "I'm proud of the work and proud of the transparency."
-- McDaniel stopped practice a couple of times Thursday and he explained that certain mistakes represent a great rep because it allows him to step in and make a point.
-- The cornerback group remains a big question mark, but McDaniel says looking outside can be a detriment to the coaching and development of the players on the roster. Says how a newcomer impacts not only the position group but the entire team always has been to factored. "It could be two days, any day, yesterday" where the Dolphins think about adding a cornerback.
-- Cornell Armstrong was one cornerback addition Thursday and McDaniel says he likes his mind-set.
RUNNING AFTER PRACTICE
-- Dolphins players have been running after practice, and McDaniel says it's an ode to focusing on the little details and the controllables. The leaders of the locker room are in charge of determining the offenders after each practice.
-- McDaniel is asked what he learned about the offensive line after Austin Jackson went on IR last year, and the quick reply. "that he's really good." McDaniel adds he got a new appreciation for how he rubs off on his teammates.
-- Cam Smith is facing a bit of a crossroads in his third NFL season and McDaniel says he needs to make progress in the background, focusing on his fundamentals and doing the little things. "I like where he's at today. So far, so great."
-- Regarding the progress of Jonah Savaiinaea, McDaniel says you learn a lot by how his teammates react to him and he adds he can tell they're very high on his potential. "You can see he's made of the right stuff."
-- With Kenneth Grant, McDaniel first mentions his emotional intelligence. That means a rookie who knows the expectations and what he needs to do. "He's working relentlessly."
-- Tahj Washington is back for a second season after being on IR as a rookie, and McDaniel says one trait he likes a lot about the smallish but speedy Washington is he's "football fearless."
-- "Super pumped" is how McDaniel describes how he feels about Minkah Fitzpatrick's early days with the team. Talks about the command Fitzpatrick shows when he steps on the field. "And I see a guy that doesn't underestimate the importance of earning his relationships within the team."
-- McDaniel says this is the most in shape team he's had at the start of a training camp.