Dolphins Assign Veteran Newcomers Their Numbers

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell kept the same number he has worn through his long NFL career thanks to a new teammate making a switch

New Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Calais Campbell (93) and tight end MyCole Pruitt (85) leave the field after an Atlanta Falcons loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2023. / Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell wore number 93 for the first 16 seasons of his NFL career and he's going to continue wearing with the Miami Dolphins in 2024.

Campbell getting 93 is one of four new numbers assigned to Dolphins veterans.

Defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand wore 93 with the Dolphins last season, but now will switch to 91. That will be a new number in the NFL for Hand, who previously wore 93, 78 and 94 in previous stints with the Detroit Lions and Tennessee Titans.

New defensive tackle Neville Gallimore previously had been assigned number 91 but now will be wearing 90, the number that belonged to free agent pick-up Davyion Nixon Jr. before he was waived a few weeks back.

Gallimore wore 96 during his four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before he joined the Dolphins, but he did wear 90 during his time at the University of Oklahoma before he was a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Lastly, veteran safety Marcus Maye was assigned the number 46. He wore 26 and 20 during his time with the New York Jets before switching to 6 with the Saints for the past two seasons.

THE AVAILABLE DOLPHINS NUMBERS

The Dolphins roster features 91 players — Dominican rookie Bayron Matos has an exemption because he's part of the International Pathway Program — and punter Jake Bailey and rookie free agent quarterback Gavin Hardison both currently have number 16.

The Dolphins have five available numbers — 51, 61, 64, 67 and 87.

The organization has officially retired the numbers 12 (Bob Griese), 13 (Dan Marino) and 39 (Larry Csonka) and unofficially retired 54 and 99 because no players has had the last two numbers since Zach Thomas and Jason Taylor retired more than a decade ago.

