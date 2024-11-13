Dolphins Bring Back Rookie to Practice Squad
The Miami Dolphins were down one tight end, so they brought back a promising rookie.
The team announced Wednesday it had re-signed tight end Hayden Rucci to the practice squad, one day after the Dolphins placed Tanner Conner on injured reserve.
Rucci will join the three tight ends on the active roster: Jonnu Smith, Durham Smythe, and Julian Hill.
Undrafted out of Wisconsin, Rucci showed promise during training camp, particularly as a blocker, but couldn't overtake the other tight ends to earn a spot on the active roster.
The Dolphins released Rucci from the practice squad on October 23 to make room for quarterback C.J. Beathard, who has since been poached by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Rucci filled the opening created Monday when the Dolphins signed practice squad defensive lineman Neil Farrell to the active roster.
THE DOLPHINS PRACTICE SQUAD
Below is the updated Dolphins practice squad (with the reminder that the Dolphins have 17 openings because they have an exemption for Matos).
CURRENT PRACTICE SQUAD MEMBERS
- S Jordan Colbert
- RB Deneric Prince
- CB Isaiah Johnson
- CB Nik Needham
- LB Dequan Jackson
- LB William Bradley-King
- LB Derrick McLendon
- OL Chasen Hines
- T Ryan Hayes
- T Jackson Carman
- T Bayron Matos
- WR Erik Ezukanma
- WR Tarik Black
- TE Hayden Rucci
- DL Shakel Brown
- DT Matt Dickerson
- LS Tucker Addington