Dolphins Camp: Day Five Practice Report
The Miami Dolphins were back in practice Monday, with the players wearing pads for the first time.
Attendance report at Dolphins practice: Not working Monday are Terron Armstead, Cam Smith, Jonnu Smith, Anthony Walker Jr., Kendall Fuller and Calais Campbell.
Zach Sieler wore the orange jersey as the practice player of the day for Sunday.
What stood out in the first set of 11-on-11s was the defense dominating.
Understanding that pass rushers stop before getting to the quarterback, Chop Robinson, Neville Gallimore and Jordy Brooks each had a sack and Quinton Bell also had pressure. Robinson had a pretty impressive set working mostly against fellow rookie draft pick Patrick Paul.
Tua's first pass on 11-on-11s was a completion over the middle to River Cracraft when he had a long time to throw. His best throw of that session was a slant to Jaylen Waddle.
He also had a nice throw to Tyreek Hill after he rolled out to his left, but that came after Brooks got to him very quickly and stopped before reaching him.
Emmanuel Ogbah go to Raheem Mostert right away after a pitch and he might have gotten held by the offensive lineman.
Quarterback Skylar Thompson had a very rough day, including two fumbles snap and an interception by Jalen Ramsey after the pass was tipped by linebacker Ezekiel Vanderburgh.
Thompson did have a 61-yard bomb to Tyreek Hill late in the practice, though it came on a play where Robinson might have had a sack in a game situation.
Tight end Jody Fortson Jr. had a bad drop on a pretty Thompson throw after tight end Julian Hill after a nice block on the pass-rushing Robinson.
Hill made a nice diving catch on a Thompson pass late in the practice.
In addition to his sack, Brooks had a couple of stops in the running game.
Isaiah Mack had a coverage sack against Mike White late in the practice after getting one earlier.
Thompson had a nice tight throw to Braxton Berrios on a play where Jaylen Waddle also was in the receiving area.
Rookie Jason Maitre had a pick against White on a play where the defense appeared offside.
In the second set of 11-on-11s, it was Tua who was having issues with snaps as he dropped two of them, and from the viewing vantage point there didn't appear to be anything significantly wrong with either from center Aaron Brewer.
Da'Shawn Hand met Raheem Mostert head on at the line on a running play.
Nik Needham had a strong day in run support.
Thompson overshot Fortson down the sideline on a play that began with what looked like a false start for the offense.
Tackle Kion Smith had a really bad rep when he moved early as the snap, then was beaten outside by rookie Mohamed Kamara for a sack.
Mike White's most notable completion was a 20-yard gain across the middle to Braxton Berrios, though Berrios had to go to the ground to make the catch.
Zach Sieler got close to the quarterback on a couple of occasions.
On a pass play that resulted in an incompletion, rookie free agent Grayson Murphy was mugged by the offensive lineman and likely would have drawn a flag on the play with officials on hand.
White missed a shot at a deep completion when he hung up a deep pass to tight end Tanner Conner and Conner failed to make the catch.
Ogbah got right on top of Tua after a fake handoff and maybe would have had a sack, but the play continued with a short completion to Alec Ingold and safety Jordan Poyer got right on top to make the tackle.
Tua's one long pass of the day when to Waddle, who was open deep but it was a bit overthrown and Waddle couldn't come up with what would have been a very difficult catch.