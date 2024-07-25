Dolphins Camp: Day Two Practice Report
The most notable news out of practice Thursday was that QB Tua Tagovailoa, amid prolonged negotiations for a contract extension, didn't practice but watched from the sideline, mostly holding a football and monitoring play calls on a hand-held radio. He did playfully flip a 5-yarder to senior offensive assistant Chandler Henley for his only pass of the day.
Several veterans, including S Jordan Poyer, CB Kendall Fuller, TE Jonnu Smith, T Terron Armstead, and DT Calais Campbell, were given the day off.
- LB David Long, Jr. worked alone on the sideline and seemed close to returning from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.
- LB Jaelen Phillips, still recovering from Achilles' surgery, rode the stationary bicycle on the field for a long time.
- LB Cameron Goode, who sustained a knee injury in the regular-season final against Buffalo, continued to rehab.
- LB Bradley Chubb (knee) continued rehab work.
- S Jevon Holland returned after sitting out half of Wednesday's practice after being flipped from a collision with WR Malik Washington. Holland said: "I'm good; it was crazy; I spun around and almost landed a front flip. Like a thigh contusion, a bruise, it goes away. It was crazy, one minute I'm running, next minute, why are my feet up over my head?"
- Holland on getting his contract extension: "If I was dictating time I would've got paid my rookie year. Whenever they want, I'll pick up the phone."
- LB Emmanuel Ogbah, released after the season but re-signed after Shaquil Barrett suddenly retired last week, said he chose the Dolphins instead of another team that showed interest because he felt he has "unfinished business" here. He wore the orange jersey, which signified that he had the best practice on Wednesday. He might get it again on Friday after a probable sack and multiple quarterback pressures on Thursday.
- The most forgettable afternoon came from RB Chris Brooks, who fumbled a pitchout in his chest and later dropped a short pass from Hardison. DT Isaiah Mack recovered his fumble.
- Undrafted rookie C Ireland Brown snapped one well over Thompson's head.
- Second-year RB De'Von Achane had several short passes thrown to him without a drop.
- CB Kader Kohou had a couple of pass breakups.
- Holland deflected a pass from White intended for TE Jody Fortson, Jr.
- DB Elijah Campbell snatched the lone interception on a deep ball thrown by White.
- WR Jaylen Waddle made a sweet catch over the middle from White.
- LB Channing Tindall had a nice play break-up.
With Tagovailoa, a non-participant spectator, QBs Mike White and Skylar Thompson took most of the snaps during drills, with White having the better day. Right away, in 7-on-7s, he hit a touchdown bomb to FB Alec Ingold, who ran a wheel route. He had several short completions to WR Tyreek Hill, who seemed involved in every pass play.
Thompson saved his best for last as he floated a 40-yarder down the sidelines. Although CB Ethan Bonner blanketed Hill, he somehow came down with the touchdown grab to end practice.