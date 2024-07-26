Dolphins Camp: Day Three Practice Report
Following are the highlights, lowlights, insights, and observations from Friday's third Miami Dolphins training camp practice.
Unlike Thursday's day off, QB Tua Tagovailoa, who is in the midst of prolonged negotiations for a contract extension, participated fully on Friday. Other than a few botched snaps between him and C Aaron Brewer, who came over from the Titans, where he played four seasons before signing with Miami last March, Tagovailoa was sharp.
Only a few veterans were given the day off, including RB Raheem Mostert and T Terron Armstead, who has yet to practice this week. WR Tyreek Hill took the early part of practice off but then joined his teammates for 7-on-7s.
- LB David Long, Jr., LB Jaelen Phillips, and offensive lineman Cameron Goode, all Active/Physically Unable to Play (PUP), showed up on the sidelines as they continued their rehab.
- LB Anthony Walker, Jr., who grew up in Miami, was wearing the orange jersey given to the player with the best previous practice. He was missing in action during the first part of practice but said it was planned. "It's only Day 3, feels like 23, the sun adds a couple," said Walker, 28, who played four seasons with the Colts and the last three with Cleveland. "Last year, I thought it would probably be the end for me at the end of the season with the [knee] injury, so to be out here, I'm grateful for the opportunity, just knowing the game was almost taken from me."
- Tagovailoa took all the quarterback snaps during the 7-on-7s and hit an early touchdown bomb to WR River Cracraft, beating LB Ezekiel Vandenburgh. Tagovailoa would also connect to Cracraft in one-on-one drills.
- Tagovailoa's best-timing pass in 7s was a perfectly thrown short toss that led Hill to a would-be score.
- Tagovailoa, who only handed the ball off twice in 11-on-11s Wednesday, began Friday's with a beautiful vertical heave downfield to a wide-open Hill, who somehow shook seven-time Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey for a 70-yard TD.
- Later in practice, an interesting huddle involving coach Mike McDaniel, Hill, and Ramsey took place alone in the far end zone, which only a fly on the goal post could overhear.
- QB Mike White handed off to RB Salvon Ahmed, who received a strong block from TE Tanner Conner against DT Zach Seiler for a long gainer.
- Returner/WR Braxton Berrios received some leg treatment on the sidelines but returned to participate in all drills.
- When Tagovailoa wasn't in 7s or 11s, he was throwing to coaches, at the target net, and in 1-on-1 drills, where the DBs competed against the receivers.
- For the second consecutive practice, fourth-string rookie QB Gavin Hardison had the unexpected experience of throwing to Hill. "You feel comfortable doing that when you're trying to work on your game," McDaniel said. "If Tyreek is in with said quarterback, the ball is probably going to him."
- It's nice to see veteran DT Calais Campbell tutoring rookie Chop Robinson on the sideline.
- CB Cam Smith had a sweet pass breakup on a long pass to WR Jaylen Waddle from White.
- Waddle made arguably the best catch of the day, going airborne over the middle to make a hands-only catch over rookie S Jordan Colbert for a 48-yard touchdown.
- CB Nik Needham made an athletic deflection of a pass from QB Skyler Thompson, which went in and out of Walker's hands, making it a catchable pick.
- As is their custom, the Dolphins ended practice on a positive note, this one a 50-yard TD pass from Thompson to Cracraft down the sideline after CB Siran Neal fell. Neal's gesticulation indicated that he felt Cracraft pushed off.
