Dolphins Camp: Day Four Practice Report
Highlights, lowlights, insights, and observations from Friday's fourth practice of Miami Dolphins training camp.
In this story:
The timing couldn't have been better for the first open viewing of Dolphins practice for the fans. Sunday morning, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa officially signed his four-year extension and raced across the field to the sideline, where the fans were packed into the bleachers. He took a microphone and said, "Show me the money."
They gave him a raucous ovation, and an energetic practice began.
Rookie receivers Malik Washington and Je'Quan Burton then began waving their arms to incite the fans to continue chanting, "Let's go, Dolphins."
- WR Tyreek Hill took an apparent veteran day off, as did T Terron Armstead, who has yet to practice this week.
- S Jordan Poyer worked out on the side by himself.
- RB Jeff Wilson, Jr., who wore the honored orange jersey for having the best previous practice, continued to impress as the most effective runner all morning. The jersey, a symbol of recognition within the team, gave him the right to pick the musical playlist, and he chose to listen to a lot of gospel.
- Wilson said he's perfectly healthy and looking for snaps in a crowded backfield. "It would be kind of naïve not to. If you see how it's going and see where this team is headed, of course, you want to be part of it because this team is special, so obviously, to get some snaps to help the team would be an absolute blessing for me."
- As usual, CB Jalen Ramsey joined the practice on 11-on-11s. The team bypassed 7-on-7s and went directly to 11s.
- LB David Long, Jr. was activated off active/PUP and participated in individual drills but no team activities.
- CB Cam Smith gingerly walked off the practice field with a trainer in the middle of practice.
- The Dolphins focused on plenty of red zone work and more running than passing.
- The first big cheer came on a red-zone TD connection from Tagovailoa to WR Braxton Berrios.
- In one-on-one drills between the offensive and defensive linemen, rookie DT Da'Shawn Hand threw LB Liam Eichenberg to the turf.
- Tagovailoa hit WR Jaylen Waddle, who faked out Ramsey for a red-zone score.
- Rookie LB Chop Robinson excelled in 11-on-11 pass rushes, getting to the quarterbacks on several occasions. He even attempted a sack on QB Skylar Thompson as he flew past OL Patrick Paul.
- RB Jeff Wilson, Jr. busted a long one outside in the 11s.
- Tagovailoa made consecutive long-ball attempts, but DB Elijah Campbell denied Waddle, and then S Jevon Holland got the next PBU.
- Rookie RB Jaylen Wright showed off his speed outside on a long dash.
- In another red-zone play, Tagovailoa utilized a backhand shuttle flip to RB De'Von Achane for a TD.
- Tagovailoa threw his lone interception Sunday when DT Zach Seiler deflected his pass at the line and picked off by Holland.
- Tagovailoa stepped up in a collapsed pocket to escape a blitz before hitting Waddle for a red-zone TD.
- QB Mike White hit a long bomb to a wide-open TE Tanner Conner.
- Tagovailoa threw a perfect fade to WR Braylon Sanders for a TD catch over CB Kader Kohou.
- LB Grayson Murphy broke up an exchange between White and Wright for a fumble.
- Thompson threw a low pass slightly behind the line of scrimmage on the ground, where CB Ethan Bonner scooped it up.
- WR Anthony Schwartz, who attended American Heritage in Plantation, said Bonner is the fastest player on the team.
- After practice, several players, including Barrios and Poyer, remained to sign autographs.
