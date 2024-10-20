Dolphins-Colts Week 7 Halftime Observations
What stood out in the first half of the Miami Dolphins' Week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts?
We'll start with the inactive list, highlighted by a couple of defensive starters out because of injuries:
- Safety Jevon Holland (hand)
- Linebacker Emmanuel Ogbah (bicep)
CB Ethan Bonner, OL Andrew Meyer, LB Channing Tindall, and running back Jeff Wilson Jr. were also inactive.
Quarterback Skylar Thompson was designated as the emergency third quarterback.
Rookie fifth-round pick Mohamed Kamara was active for the first time in his NFL career.
FIRST QUARTER
The Dolphins started on defense after they won the toss and deferred.
Calais Campbell started as a defensive end and, on the first play, quickly snuck past right guard Dalton Tucker to drop Trey Sermon for a 2-yard loss. The number of plays per snap this guy keeps making is really astounding. If we were to name a team MVP to this point, he would belong in the conversation.
The defense saw what facing Anthony Richardson was about after he scrambled for 6 yards on second down thanks to his athleticism but was badly off target on a third-and-6 throw.
So much for the Dolphins quickly establishing the running game. After a 2-yard run by De'Von Achane on their first offensive play, the Dolphins went to the pass, and that drive ended with a quick three-and-out.
It should be noted that Achane wore the Guardian cap to provide extra protection after his concussion.
Did you notice who it was who committed an offside penalty on the Dolphins' first touchdown drive? Yep, that was former Dolphins defensive tackle Raekwon Davis, whose penalty on third-and-3 around midfield negated an incompletion.
The Dolphins stuck with the run more on that drive, which paid off.
Props to Terron Armstead and Aaron Brewer for their downfield blocks on the 10-yard TD pass from Tyler Huntley to tight end Jonnu Smith, who had an 18-yard catch on the drive earlier.
Man, talk about the full Richardson effect. It was all there on the Colts' next drive, when the talented but erratic quarterback turned a potential sack by Kader Kohou on a blitz into a 3-yard scramble, then turned a Zach Sieler sack into a 21-yard scramble to the Miami 7-yard line before he dropped a snap and then failed to fall on it before Sieler got his big play after all with the fumble recovery.
The quarter ended with a low block penalty on fullback Alec Ingold, who we'd suspect will get fined by the NFL.
SECOND QUARTER
Ingold returned with a great lead block that sprung Achane for a 15-yard run.
It's great to see Jonnu Smith continue being involved in the offense, this time with a 15-yard reception.
This drive stalled after Julian Hill failed to come up with a pass that was thrown behind him, but it was very catchable in a play where Austin Jackson was flagged for an illegal formation. The Dolphins' penalty problems continue.
It was a great pass breakup on third down by Kendall Fuller, who has proven to be a good replacement for longtime starting cornerback Xavien Howard.
Penalties continued to be an issue for the Dolphins, with Durham Smythe's holding negating a 32-yard run by Raheem Mostert — though we have to say that call seemed pretty weak. There is no excuse, though, for Jonnu Smith to later lineup offside.
Guard Liam Eichenberg's facemask penalty put the Dolphins in a first-and-24 hole and killed a drive.
Odell Beckham, Jr., got a rare target, but he looked like he wanted to make a move before catching the ball to avoid a big hit and ended up dropping it. The only consolation is that it came on third-and-18 and wouldn't have produced a first down anyway.
Ingold also contributed in the first half when he leaked out of the backfield unguarded and caught a 25-yard pass from Huntley to start the two-minute drive.
That came after the Colts made the curious decision to punt on fourth-and-3 from midfield, trailing 7-0.
In any event, this was a pretty good two-minute drive engineered by Huntley, including a nifty 13-yard completion to Jonnu Smith after he scrambled to his left.
The drive ended with a Jason Sanders field goal that made it 10-0, but the Dolphins then gave up a long completion in the final seconds — just like they did against Tennessee.
That gave the Colts the opportunity to kick a 52-yard field goal at the buzzer to make it 10-3.
It was disappointing to end a solid first half overall, even with the penalties and zero targets for either Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle.