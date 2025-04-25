Dolphins Draft Day 2 Preview and Prospects
In our estimation, Round 1 of the NFL draft could not have played out any better for the Miami Dolphins and heading into Day 2, the board sets up well once again.
We earlier wrote about potential Day 2 targets for Miami and all but one — Ohio State G Donovan Jackson — still sits there as we await the start of the proceedings Friday night.
In that story, we suggested a draft strategy that involved the first potential choice being a defensive tackle as Round 2 would not provide the same offerings.
To their credit, the Dolphins selected DT Kenneth Grant, the second-rated defensive tackle on many boards — and first in ours — in a class considered one of the best in this 2025 draft. Not only did they get a highly rated player at a position of need, they got one in a class that is considered loaded. In addition, they got a player who is the perfect descriptor of what a Ravens-style DT looks like, which Anthony Weaver must love.
Furthermore, three defensive tackles were picked after Grant, leaving the pickings for the second round pick somewhat slim. Again, a win for Miami.
WHERE TO TURN IN ROUND 2
The early focus Friday night should be on cornerback and, like Thursday night, the board seems to be sitting in a place that could be favorable for the Dolphins.
Only two corners (excluding CB/WR Travis Hunter) were selected in the first round — Texas’ Jahdae Barron and Kentucky’s Will Hairston — leaving no less than three desirable CBs for Miami, which will have to wait for 15 prospects to go off the board before it has its chance at pick 48.
The dream scenario would be for Ole Miss CB Trey Amos to somehow find his way, but odds are he will be gone in the first 10 picks or less.
Michigan CB Will Johnson remains on the board after a lot of prognosticators had him going to the Dolphins in Round 1. And while there certainly lies a desire among Dolphins fans for the ball-hawking DB, our stance is that if he is there, the team should leave him be.
Johnson’s injuries are a concern, especially given the latest report of a knee to go along with turf toe and a reported hamstring injury. But what the Dolphins need is certainty and even if one is willing to overlook the respective injuries, Johnson still chose some questionable tactics in his pre-draft workout regimen that suggest his problem goes beyond the injuries and he is simply slow.
The next two CB prospects the team could eye are East Carolina’s Shavon Revel and Iowa State corner Darien Porter.
Like Johnson, Revel is coming off an injury, as he is rehabbing a torn ACL. When it comes to skill position players, however, it says here that a foot (or hip) injury can be more problematic than the knee, which has shown surgery to be increasingly successful and not to be the tremendous detriment to a player’s career that it once was.
In addition, Revel might be the best corner in this class behind Hunter. He also offers a very different player. He’s physical and instinctive with long arms for the position (32 5/8 inches).
Porter is similar to both Amos and Revel in that he is long (6-2) and is excellent in coverage. He could excel in either man or zone and is a special teams ace. He ran a 4.30 at the combine and his lone weakness lies in his strength, which a year in an NFL system could help change some.
The only other two corners Miami should consider at 48 are FSU’s Azereye’h Thomas and Kansas State’s Jacob Parrish.
Briefly, Parrish would be a reach by all accounts on mock draft boards. But he is an excellent player lacking only size. He’s tough and his name has been mentioned so often in the pre-draft process that it's unlikely he finds his way to the Dolphins’ third-round pick.
Thomas is interesting because he would bring a very physical player to the Dolphins defense, something they have espoused to be in search of. Like Amos, Revel and Porter, he has long arms. He’s also a good blitzer.
IF NOT CORNER, THEN WHAT?
As previously stated, only one of the offensive linemen from our Big Board is gone. That leaves a handful of really nice possibilities in round 2.
Many are familiar with linemen Jonah Savaiinaea (Arizona) and mustachioed/mulleted Tate Ratledge of Georgia, and either would be a nice pick for Miami to play guard. Both would add size and a physical element to the offense and Savaiinaea offers position flexibility as he played tackle in college.
A possible surprise pick that we are very high on is Georgia’s Jared Wilson. He only started one year at center for Georgia, which is becoming an O-line factory. But he certainly moves well enough to play guard in an outside zone scheme and is strong in the run game and pass pro. What’s more, he offers IOL position flexibility.
Miami has Aaron Brewer signed through 2026 but has an out in his contract should they choose after this year. If 2024 UDFA Andrew Meyer is not the answer, Wilson easily could transition.
SAFETY OPTIONS REMAIN
If we were to follow our Big Board to the letter, safety Nick Emmanwori would be the desired selection by a long shot. He remains an intriguing player and has elite traits that could be utilized in a myriad of ways. Taking him would not be a mistake — it would just strain the wait between 48 and pick 98.
Of the free safeties remaining, Xavier Watts is easily the choice. He allowed zero TDs and had six interceptions in his coverage area last year. He is just as solid of a player as Malaki Starks, who was taken in round 1.
FIFTY PICKS IS A LONG WAIT
In looking at the team’s current third-round selection, a compensatory pick, it would be hard to predict who might be available. But there should be some offensive linemen available, should the team not select one in Round 2.
The best-case scenario from where we sit, however, is for the team to use some of its Day 3 draft capital to move its third-round pick closer to a place it can be more comfortable.
As has been stated, the meat of this draft is Day 2 and there is no disagreement here. The more selections the Dolphins can find themselves with Friday, the better. But the focus should remain on drafting based on draft strengths combined with team needs, and looking at things prior to the start of Friday night, Miami is in a good position to get at least one high-caliber starter based on how things played out on Day 1.
A FINAL THOUGHT
As it relates to the Miami Dolphins on SI Big Board, it’s advised you not consider it gospel. Who the team takes and who is available will have a large say in who goes. For example, if WR Tory Horton or Jalen Royals are sitting there in Round 3, we would still take a player of need if that player is comparable in talent. That could be a challenge, so consider the third-rounder more of a wild card.
Horton and Royals would be outstanding additions and we have them rated where we do because their skills deserve it. Same goes for running backs who will be on the board, as this class is simply outstanding. But if Miami gets to pick 98 and still hasn’t selected a cornerback or offensive line help, the consideration should go there unless there simply is not a player worthy.