Miami Dolphins 2025 Draft Central
The Miami Dolphins are heading into one of their most consequential drafts in recent memory and we've got you covered every step of the way, before the three-day event in Green Bay, during and after.
This will serve as a one-stop shop for the extensive coverage, from pre-draft analysis to instant reactions and big-picture outlook.
We hope you check back to this page often:
PROSPECT STORIES:
-- Some cases of buyer beware for Dolphins draft
-- Who's the better O-line prospect fit for Dolphins: Membou, Campbell or Banks?
-- Wide receiver draft options for Dolphins
-- Who's the better safety prospect fit for Dolphins: Starks or Emmanwori?
-- Mason Taylor visiting Dolphins ... but great story still unlikely
-- Who's the better CB prospect fit for Dolphins: Johnson or Barron?
PROJECTIONS AND MOCK DRAFTS:
-- Is a top target emerging for the Dolphins?
-- Explaining the Dolphins pick in the On SI Mock Draft 3.0
-- Dolphins Seven-Round Mock Draft 3.0
-- Dolphins potential targets for Day 2 of 2025 draft
-- Late-round prospects the Dolphins shoulder consider
-- Dolphins Seven-Round Mock Draft 2.0
THE DOLPHINS SITUATION
-- Complete Dolphins draft list with updated compensatory picks
-- Dolphins expected to pursue a quarterback after Round 1
-- Optimal position picks for the first three rounds
-- Two-long shot Dolphins first-round candidates to consider
-- How the draft lines up to meet the Dolphins' needs
-- Examining potential dolphins trade-down scenarios
-- Ranking the Dolphins by positions of need
-- Why this Dolphins draft is more important than others
-- Why it wouldn't be surprising to see the Dolphins draft a kicker
-- Making a case for a defensive tackle at number 13
DOLPHINS DRAFT HISTORY
-- The all-time Dolphins draft steal defense
-- The all-time Dolphins draft steal offense
-- Why the Dolphins badly need a Jimmy Johnson-type draft
-- The Miami Dolphins history of trading down in Round 1
2025 NFL Draft Facts & Figures
WHAT: 90th Annual National Football League Player Selection Meeting
WHERE: Green Bay, Wisconsin
WHEN: Thursday, April 24, 8 p.m. (Round 1); Friday, April 25, 7 p.m. (Rounds 2-3); Saturday, April 26, noon (Rounds 4-7)
The first round will conclude Thursday by approximately 11:30 p.m. ET. The second and third rounds will conclude Friday by approximately 11 p.m. ET. The draft will conclude by approximately 7 p.m. ET on Saturday with the final four rounds.
ROUNDS: Seven Rounds – Round 1 on Thursday, April 24; Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday, April 25; and Rounds 4 through 7 on Saturday, April 26
There will be 257 selections, including 35 compensatory choices that have been awarded to 15 teams that either experienced a net loss of certain quality unrestricted free agents last year or received special selections under a 2020 amendment to the League’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, which was agreed upon by the NFL and the NFLPA to promote equal employment opportunities and an inclusive workforce within NFL clubs.
TIME LIMITS: Round 1: 10 minutes per selection. Round 2: Seven minutes per selection. Rounds 3 through 6, including compensatory picks: Five minutes per selection. Round 7, including compensatory picks: Four minutes per selection.
TELEVISION & RADIO: The 2025 NFL Draft will be televised nationally by NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes, and can be heard nationwide on Westwood One Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio and ESPN Radio.
THE DOLPHINS' 2025 DRAFT PICKS
Round 1 — 13th overall
Round 2 — 48th overall (16th in round)
Round 3 — 98th overall (34th in round)*
Round 4 — 116th overall (14th in round); 135th overall (33rd in round)*
Round 5 — 150th overall (14th in round); 155th overall (19th in round)
Round 6 — None
Round 7 — 224th overall (8th in round); 231st overall (15th in round); 253rd overall (37th in round)*
*-indicates compensatory pick
TRADES INVOLVING 2025 DOLPHINS PICKS
Round 3 — The Dolphins traded the 79th overall pick (15th in round) to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2024 fourth-round pick used to select RB Jaylen Wright
Round 5 — The Dolphins acquired the 155th overall pick (17th in round) from the Denver Broncos as part of the 2022 trade that brought OLB Bradley Chubb to Miami
Round 6 — The Dolphins traded the 192nd overall pick (16th in round) to the Chicago Bears as part of the 2023 trade for WR Chase Claypool
Round 7 — The Dolphins acquired the 224th overall pick (8th in round) from the Chicago Bears as part of the Claypool trade