Dolphins Draft Pick Deep Dive: Robert Hunt

The complete lowdown on Dolphins draft pick Robert Hunt, from his projection before the draft, to what analysts said after the fact and how he fits, and more.

Hunt was selected with the 39th overall selection in the second round, becoming the second of three offensive linemen the Dolphins took in the second round.

COLLEGE CAREER

Hunt was a four-year starter at Louisiana-Lafayette .

He started at left guard as a freshman in 2016, at left guard and left tackle in 2017, and at right tackle the past two seasons .

Hunt missed the second half of the 2019 season because of a groin injury .

He was invited to the Senior Bowl , though he wasn't able to play.

Hunt redshirted in 2015 .

COMBINE RECAP

Hunt wasn't able to work out at the combine because he was still recovering from his groin injury.

He officially measured 6-5, 323 with 331⁄2-inch arms and 103⁄4 hands.

PRE-DRAFT RANKINGS

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: 1st (at guard)

CBSsports.com: 17th (among offensive linemen)

Ourlads: 13th (among guards)

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: 1st (at guard)

NFL.com: 8th (at tackle)

POST-SELECTION REACTION

"Hunt gives Miami guard/tackle versatility. Road-grader with brute strength and solid movement skills. Susceptible to counters at times but can recover. Smart for Dolphins to build the offensive line." — Chris Trapasso, CBSSports.com

"Hunt is a versatile blocker capable of playing multiple spots along the offensive line. He is projected to play guard but he could get an opportunity to play outside. As a mauler/brawler with a nasty temperament, he could add some toughness and physicality to the frontline." — Bucky Brooks, NFL.com

"The Dolphins continue to address the offensive line and an offense that ranked 25th in scoring last season. Hunt likely will get a chance to win the starting tackle spot opposite first-round pick Austin Jackson and he could develop into an effective starter there even though we think his best fit is at guard. The worst-case scenario is that the Dolphins kick Hunt inside and get an above-average starting guard." — Steve Muench, ESPN.com

HOW HE FITS

Like first-round pick Austin Jackson, Hunt will have an opportunity to earn early playing time because the Dolphins are looking to revamp their offensive line.

There are a few options with Hunt, who some analysts have projected could end up at guard in the NFL. Veteran Jesse Davis started last season at right tackle, but he has started at right guard in his NFL career and easily could make the switch back if the Dolphins decide that Hunt is a better option at right tackle.

Based on his draft position, the expectation is that Hunt will become a starter at some point, but how soon that happens will depend on what he shows once practices start taking place.

OFF THE FIELD

To understand how Hunt ended up at Louisiana-Lafayette, one has to know the difficult circumstances in which he grew up.

As chronicled in an NFL draft prospect video, Hunt’s family struggled economically and was displaced twice — once when the trailer home was made inhabitable by Hurricane Rita in 2005 and later when another home caught fire.

Hunt split his time between his native Wiergate, Texas, and Fort Worth and played his high school football at Burkeville High, where the team had few players and few victories — two during Hunt’s entire high school career, to be precise.

He ended up at Louisiana-Lafayette after being encouraged to attend a camp at the school, though he initially didn’t think he’d able to go because his family couldn’t afford the $30 entry fee until his father collected $22 through odd jobs.

A look at Hunt’s potential convinced Louisiana-Lafayette to offer a scholarship.

“In the end, I wasn’t going to let that chance to get away from me,” Hunt said in the NFL-produced video. “If I’m being honest, that was the beginning of all this. “I was so happy to go to college. Got all my meals free. Never have to worry about food or stuff like that. It’s better than what I’ve been used to.”

• Hunt was born Aug. 25, 1996 in Jasper, Texas. He graduated in December with a degree in general studies.

DRAFT NOTES

Hunt became the fifth tackle drafted in the second round by the Dolphins, following Jonathan Martin (2012), Todd Wade (2000), Jeff Toews (1979) and Jim Riley (1967) .

Hunt became the second-highest-drafted player ever from Louisiana-Lafayette, behind only Charles “Peanut” Tillman, a defensive back who was the 35th overall selection by the Chicago Bears in 2003.

Hunt helped ULL make school history by having three picks in the same draft for the first time. Along with Hunt, guard Kevin Dotson was a fourth-round pick and running back Raymond Calais was taken in Round 7.

Hunt was the seventh of 17 tackles taken in the 2020 NFL draft, after only Georgia’s Andrew Thomas, Alabama’s Jedrick Wills Jr., Louisville’s Mekhi Becton, Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs, new Dolphins teammate Austin Jackson and Georgia’s Isaiah Wilson.

FINAL WORD

“Robert can play right tackle, he can play right guard. competition. That’s one of the things we liked about him — position flexibility to play those things, but the thing we loved about him was his competitiveness. He’s a tough, physical player. He plays with an attitude. He’s got good football intelligence. It’s important to him. A lot of those criteria and qualities the coaching staff is looking for, this kid has them, so we’re very excited. After we took him, Brian and I got multiple texts from people on other teams saying that was their guy, so we were happy to get him and think he will be a good fit.” — GM Chris Grier

