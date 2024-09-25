Dolphins Fans Clear About Their QB Preference
There is uncertainty about who will start at quarterback for the Miami Dolphins against the Tennessee Titans on Monday night.
The Dolphins could start backup quarterback Skylar Thompson, should he be completely healed from the rib injury he sustained against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in his first start in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa.
The second choice is Thompson's backup from Sunday, Tim Boyle. Should Thompson be unable to go, Boyle has experience as a starter from his days with the New York Jets. He also had some success moving the ball against Seattle when called upon.
The third choice is Tyler Huntley, who was signed last week off the Baltimore Ravens practice squad.
McDaniel said Tuesday he was not ready to make the decision and it would probably be another "48 hours" before the decision is rendered, so they can properly evaluate Thompson.
"I think as Skylar progresses, I think that leaves variables more vague," McDaniel said. "Important 48 hours to kind of see where he's at and also to get in front of the rest of the quarterback room and talk with them, talk with coaches, talk with some of the players to get them as most comfortable with the varied uncertainty. And we'll just have to take it a day at a time."
FANS HUNGRY FOR HUNTLEY
If the decision on who will start behind center for the Dolphins were left up to the fans, the popular vote would go to Huntley.
According to fan posts on social media, it's not a close arms race, they want Huntley.
Dolphins fans have taken to social media to voice their desire for Huntley to get the start. By all indications, fans don't want Boyle and they definitely don't want Thompson.
Miami Dolphins On SI conducted a non-scientific poll on who the fans want to see start Monday night. In the first hour of the poll, Huntley had gotten 86.1 percent of the votes; Boyle was next with 10.2 percent; and Thompson was at 3.6 percent.
Kevin Fielder posted on X and said "don’t care how many plays Tyler Huntley knows next week. He should be starting on MNF for the Dolphins. If he knows 20 plays, call those 20. Let him impact the game."
Some fans even getting downright vicious. They are really going to hold it against McDaniel if Huntley does not get the start.
One Dolphins fan said he will even not watch the game if Huntley does not get the start.
McDaniel is not the only one feeling the wrath of certain fans. Fans are starting to blame other fans for their belief in Thompson.