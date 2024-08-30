Dolphins Friday Mailbag: Tyreek, Tindall, Tight Ends, and More
Part 1 of a Labor Day weekend Miami Dolphins On Si mailbag:
From Reza Hariri (@Therealrezpect1):
Why does Miami not sign guys that had great camps to PS — Perry, Maitre, Brooks , Mack? Also Boyle is terrible. Someone like Austin Reed could have been a better developmental QB. Thoughts?
Hey Reza, I really couldn’t tell you why the Dolphins wouldn’t want to bring back Perry, Maitre or Mack, but as for Brooks he’s currently injured. I get the frustration over the signing of Tim Boyle and would think this came down to scheme fit and experience.
From Jason Kirkland (1bigdad424):
Hi Alain, any possible theory on why Meyer was kept? Liam is awful at C, yet he was playing there ahead of Meyer, and out of position. Meyer being a true C, and not being able to play ahead of Liam, is the opposite of a ringing endorsement. Have you heard from any of your sources what's going on with Lawson? If I remember correctly, he signed for the vet minimum and still didn't make the 53.
Hey Jason, first off, the Dolphins think a lot more highly of Liam Eichenberg than you do. Second, the Dolphins hung on to Meyer because of his potential and not wanting to risk losing him as opposed to him being ready to help right away. As for Carl Lawson, the Dolphins clearly didn't think enough of him when they had him in for a workout to sign him and it didn't work out for him in Dallas, either.
From Chris Roney (@ChrisRoney0):
Miami seems to suddenly have a stacked TE room; any chance we see packages with 3 of them on the field creatively? Smith and Conner both look like threats downfield and Hill is a physical monster, Smythe versatile too.
Hey Chris, I wouldn’t put anything past Mike McDaniel, but I’m not sure three tight ends on the field is the best use of personnel when you have all that speed at the skill position players.
CAN THE DOLPHINS END PLAYOFF DROUGHT?
From David Nastali (@DNastlali):
What is your confidence level on scale of 1-10 (1 is no shot ) on Dolphins winning at least one playoff game with this current roster? Obviously a billion factors in play, but just overall feeling. I was probably a 5 when camp started and now I’m like a 2
Hey David, I think your 5 would be more appropriate for me than a 2. This overall is a good team, though there are some questions that need to be answered.
From Jared (@dolphinmanjared):
Does the inside linebacker corps seem better and deeper in depth then past years since Grier has been GM? And is Joe Barry coaching getting the best out of Channing Tindall from what you’ve seen?
Hey Jared, first, yes, this is the best off-the-ball linebacker group the Dolphins have had in a while with Long, Brooks, Walker, Riley and Tindall. And as for Tindall, no, I wouldn’t say he looks much different. He’s always flashed in the preseason. Now, the question is how much he’ll get done in the regular season.
From Phinish ‘Em (@KyleEdw84380051):
Which current player on the Fins would your first choice to invite over for a BBQ and why? Taking what you have seen during preseason, roster cuts, schedule, etc., do you feel less or more confident in Miami making it to the playoffs and winning a game?
Hey Kyle, I think I feel the same about the Dolphins’ chances of getting to the playoffs, and that’s to say pretty confident. This is a good team. As for which player for a BBQ, the two guys who immediatelycame to mind are Terron Armstead and Jaelan Phillips for no other reason than they’re both really cool dudes.
From Mason (@Orli88704562):
Alain, thank you so much for taking our questions. What is your take on the interior of the O-line and D-line?. Do the Dolphins have enough depth in those positions?
Hey Mason, let me preface my answer by saying there’s not team that has studs behind the starters at every position. That just doesn’t happen. That said, I certainly wouldn’t say the Dolphins have great depth at those spots, no.
From JPawl (@JohnPawl66):
Do they celebrate Labor Day in Canada?
Now that’s the different question. Yes, Canada has Labor Day, though it’s spelled Labour Day. And this is assuming things haven’t changed since I haven’t lived there in 40 years.
From Ryan (@Rygamer9):
Any news on if Chris Brooks, Braylon Sanders or Ryan Hayes have cleared waivers and made it to IR?
Hey Ryan, yes, all three players cleared waivers and have reverted to IR. They’ll stay on IR until they pass a physical or reach an injury settlement.
THE GREAT DEPTH AT TIGHT END
From Crash Jensen (@Sngly):
Thanks for the mailbag, Alain! It’s my first read Saturday (and sometimes Sunday) mornings! Given Miami has only 4 WRs active on their roster, what does that mean for their offense? More active TEs? More of Achane split out wide? Something else?
Hey Crash, the Dolphins are now up to five wide receivers after they claimed Grant DuBose off waivers from Green Bay. But Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle both are dealing with injuries. Anyway, yes, I would expect more activity from the tight ends and Achane split out wide at times.
From Jake McVay (@JakeMc945):
Hi Alain, I trust Grier to build the roster. I won't complain about who we have and who we don't. Obviously, the GM & coach are happy. I have a feeling Tyreek will get his 2K yards this year. I know injuries happen, but he appears driven to get it. Your thoughts?
Hey Jake, no, I don’t believe Tyreek will get 2K if I were to guess. It’s just a really difficult pace to maintain and history shows he dealt with leg injuries in December the past two years. But I certainly wouldn’t put it past him.
From Dave Gober (via email):
Hi Alain, much thanks for your tireless work bringing us all the latest Dolphins news and updates! Generally, this time of year fans are filled with hope and optimism, but I’m just not feeling it. We weren’t good enough last year to win a playoff game (two actually if you count the home loss to the Bills for the AFC East title) and had just one win over teams with a winning record. After free agency and the draft , it appears that we’re running it back with basically the same crew (maybe an upgrade at Linebacker, but a definite downgrade on both the O and D lines). Why should I believe we’re finally going to get over the hump? Lastly, Isaiah Wynn…why, please make it make sense?
Hey Dave, first off, thanks. Reasons to think or hope this is the year the Dolphins get over the hump should include having a tight end who can be a factor in the passing game. OBJ maybe being able to make a difference down the stretch, and also injury luck turning in the Dolphins’ favor down the stretch. As for Isaiah Wynn, seems like there have been no setbacks or complications from his October 2023 quad injury. That’s the only way to explain why he still hasn’t made it back to the practice field.