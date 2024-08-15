All Dolphins

Dolphins Having Smoothest Camp in AFC East

The Miami Dolphins have avoided the turmoil and bad luck that's hit their division rivals this summer

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws the football during joint practice with the Washington Commanders at Baptist Health Training Complex.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws the football during joint practice with the Washington Commanders at Baptist Health Training Complex. / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Miami Dolphins have had a good number of front-line players miss practice time during training camp, but they've also managed to avoid a major injury to an important player or major turmoil.

That's more than their AFC East counterparts can say, and when it comes to smooth sailing so far in training camp, it's definitely advantage Dolphins.

In the last two days alone, the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots lost perhaps their most important defensive player, Buffalo with an injury to linebacker Matt Milano and New England with a trade involving Matthew Judon.

And, of course, the New York Jets are dealing with the holdout of offseason acquisition Haason Reddick, who has asked for a trade that was met by GM Joe Douglas saying there will be no trade of Haason Reddick.

These are the kind of stories teams want to avoid during training camp.

The Dolphins have not had any of those.

THE DOLPHINS' BIGGEST ISSUES OF THE SUMMER

Now, not everything is perfect for the Dolphins, otherwise Odell Beckham Jr., Bradley Chubb, Isaiah Wynn and Cameron Goode all would be off PUP by now and back at practice.

And then it's not totally ideal that a few high-profile players have been dealing with some physical issues and have missed practice time, with that list of players including Terron Armstead, Jalen Ramsey and Jaylen Waddle.

But there's reason to believe and/or hope that all of those players will be back at the start of the 2024 regular season or at some point, which is more than the Bills can say for Milano or the Patriots can say for Judon.

And as for the Jets with their Reddick situation, it may play out that he eventually ends his holdout — all he's doing now is accumulating fines — but if you believe in vibe and setting a good note for the start of a season, this ain't the way to go about it.

There was the potential of some turmoil for the Dolphins because of the uncertain contract status of QB Tua Tagovailoa, but that was resolved when he was signed to an extension.

Now, the Dolphins' issues are more along the lines of a normal NFL training camp where minor injuries are inevitable.

Yes, the Dolphins have had to place four players on injured reserve already, but three of them are rookies and the fourth is a player who was fighting to keep his roster spot. In other words, no impact player like Milano.

What this will mean come the regular season remains to be determined, but let's just say that at least as of now, it's been a better training camp for the Dolphins than any other team in the AFC East.

Published |Modified
Alain Poupart

ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News