Dolphins Hold Tight End Tryouts

The Miami Dolphins signed veteran Chris Myarick after he was one of five tight ends who tried out for the team.

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins tight end Chris Myarick (85) runs off the field after warmups before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in the 2021 preseason.
Miami Dolphins tight end Chris Myarick (85) runs off the field after warmups before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in the 2021 preseason. / Jon Durr-Imagn Images
As is often the case when the Miami Dolphins sign a journeyman as an injury fill-in, the move to sign tight end Chris Myarick on Monday came after a tryout involving multiple players at the position.

In this instance, Myarick ended up beating out fellow veterans Anthony Firkser, Tre' McKitty and Mitchell Wilcox, along with rookie Thomas Gordon from Northwestern.

Among the veterans, Firkser has the most NFL game experience with 78 appearances in the regular season, including four starts. McKitty was the one with the most NFL starts, with 12 for the L.A. Chargers, who made him a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

McKitty was the only one of the five players who tried out who entered the NFL as a draft pick.

Myarick, whose NFL career began with the Dolphins in 2019 as an undrafted free agent, has 27 career games and 11 starts on his resume, with his last appearance coming with the New York Giants in 2022.

Likewise, when the Dolphins signed offensive lineman Obinna Eze and cornerback Jack Jones early in training camp, both moves came after tryouts of multiple players at each position.

One of the cornerbacks the Dolphins worked out was former Jacksonville Jaguars first-round pick C. J. Henderson, who continues to look for a team. His latest tryout came with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday.

FORMER DOLPHINS NEWS

Among other tryouts around the NFL on Monday was that of former Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin with the New York Giants.

Gaskin, who led the Dolphins in rushing yards in 2020 and 2021, appeared in five games with the Minnesota Vikings last season. He was among four running backs who tried out for the Giants.

Meanwhile, veteran center Dan Feeney signed the Buffalo Bills on Monday, one day after he tried out with the team.

The Dolphins signed Feeney as an unrestricted free agent from the New York Jets in 2023, but they traded him that August to the Chicago Bears for a 2024 sixth-round pick. The Dolphins used that pick last year on wide receiver Malik Washington.

