Dolphins OLB Updates Fans On ACL Surgery
Miami Dolphins edge rusher Jaelan Phillips posted a photo on social media Wednesday morning as he was getting ready to undergo surgery for a torn ACL he suffered against Tennessee last month.
Phillips was pictured in surgical garb and merely posted the words "c'est la vie."
Phillips also took to social media 48 hours after he tore his ACL to announce that he would require surgery. He also announced the injury would be season-ending.
In making his announcement, Phillips tried to sound optimistic. He stated he would come back even stronger.
"I believe that our lives are defined by how we handle adversity," Phillips wrote. "In these moments of uncertainty, defeat, and sorrow, it is natural to question your purpose and wonder what is the meaning of this pain.
"I know that my purpose is to inspire people to never give up, no matter how many times you get knocked down. I am a living testimony of the power of resilience and faith, and I feel strength in knowing that my God is greater than any obstacle. Through him I will persevere. There is nothing in life that you can't overcome as long as you don't quit."
Phillips also said that fans should not feel sorry for him on social media, but they should feel sorry for the people he will face when he returns to action next season.
This is Phillips' second surgery in a year. He had surgery last November to repair a torn Achilles tendon he suffered against the New York Jets.
Phillips's return from the Achilles surgery lasted four games before the torn ACL.
CHUBB STILL UNABLE TO PRACTICE FROM LAST SEASON'S INJURY
The Dolphins have also played without their other starting edge rusher Bradley Chubb. Since training camp opened, Chubb has been on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.
Chubb has not been back to practice since being placed on the PUP list. He will not practice this week and will not play against the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday.
However, Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel did say he expected Chubb back this season.
"The way he's attacked and the way he's really come back from a pretty serious injury, I'm optimistic that he will for sure," McDaniel said. "Just because we haven't had any setbacks or anything, I'm optimistic for that."