All Dolphins

Dolphins-Patriots Week 5 National Predictions Roundup

How does the national media view the Dolphins' game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium?

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) makes the catch but pushed out of bounds by New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) in the second quarter at Gillette Stadium.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) makes the catch but pushed out of bounds by New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) in the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. / David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Dolphins will look to end their three-game losing streak when they face the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game.

CBS Sports

Analysis: This game features two bad teams, but the Dolphins are the surprise there. WithoutTua Tagovailoa, they are anemic on offense. The defense isn't good right now either. The Pats have struggled the past few games, but back home they will play better. They win it. 

Prediction: Patriots 21, Dolphins 16

Sports Illustrated

  • Albert Breer: Dolphins
  • Mitch Goldich: Patriots
  • Gilbert Manzano: Patriots
  • Conor Orr: Dolphins
  • John Pluym: Dolphins
  • Matt Verderame: Patriots

USA Today Sports

  • Jarrett Bell: Patriots 17, Dolphins 13
  • Chris Bumbaca: Patriots 11, Dolphins 9
  • Nate Davis: Patriots 16, Dolphins 10
  • Tyler Dragon: Patriots 18, Dolphins 16
  • Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Patriots 20, Dolphins 13
  • Lorenzo Reyes: Dolphins 13, Patriots 10

The Sporting News

Analysis: The Dolphins should be using Tyler Huntley again to lead a run-heavy attack from quarterback. He can also revive the success of throwing downfield to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle against a Patriots' defense that can give up plenty of big pass plays. De'Von Achane also gets into the fun with a few long runs.

Prediction: Dolphins 24, Patriots 13

ESPN

  • Stephanie Bell: Dolphins
  • Matt Bowen: Patriots
  • Mike Clay: Dolphins
  • Jeremy Fowler: Dolphins
  • Dan Graziano: Patriots
  • Kalyn Kahler: Patriots
  • Kimberly Martin: Patriots
  • Eric Moody: Patriots
  • Jason Reid: Patriots
  • Linsey Thiry: Patriots
  • Seth Wickersham: Patriots

NBC Sports

  • Mike Florio: Patriots 16, Dolphins 9
  • Chris Simms: Patriots 17, Dolphins 14

NFL.com

  • Ali Bhanpuri: Dolphins 18, Patriots 17
  • Tom Blair: Patriots 20, Dolphins 14
  • Brooke Cersosimo: Patriots 16, Dolphins 13
  • Gennaro Filice: Dolphins 16, Patriots 13
  • Dan Parr: Patriots 19, Dolphins 17

The 33rd Team

Analysis: It isn’t that uncommon to see point totals under 36. We had several of them last year and a few early in the season. But those totals are usually only reserved for games with severe weather situations. That’s not the case here in this AFC East matchup. The weather is supposed to be fantastic in Foxborough, but the quarterback play will not be. Tyler Huntley and Jacoby Brissett might be the two worst starters in the NFL going into Week 5. Picking a winner here is incredibly difficult, but the New England Patriots are at home, and the Miami Dolphins are at a rest disadvantage after playing on Monday night. New England has a great defense and should hold Huntley and company under 13 points. Don’t expect this to be pretty, but look for the Patriots to get their second win of the season.

Prediction: Patriots 17, Dolphins 13

The Athletic

Analysis: Tyreek Hill tried to be a good soldier, talking up new quarterback Tyler Huntley to the sideline reporter before the game Monday night. Huntley, as anyone could guess from his days with the Ravens, was awful. It’s amazing how badly Mike McDaniel handled the QB situation, knowing Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion history. From awful backups, to trading for awful backups, to awful game plans. Hill ranks 66th among 71 receivers with a -0.38 EPA per target rate and a 0.1 EPA per reception rate in the past two weeks, and it’s no surprise that the Dolphinsare 0-4 against the spread. The Dolphins defense is not bad, and the Patriots block for Jacoby Brissett like they don’t like him, but backing the Dolphins at this point is like lighting a candle in church.

Prediction (against the spread)Patriots minus 1 (lines may vary depending on outlet)

Miami Dolphins On SI

Analysis: The Dolphins can't actually lose this game, can they? That we're even having to ask the question is a sad, sobering statement on where the team is right now. But then nobody could have (or should have) foreseen the offense cratering the way it has since Tua got injured, a sad statement on the team's ability to be prepared for the possibility/likelihood that he could miss some games in 2024. We've given this team the benefit of the doubt that the offense will find some answers, and they simply just don't need that many against a New England offense devoid of playmakers. We're not ready to predict a breakout game for the Dolphins offense, but we just can't se them not being able to muster enough to leave Gillette Stadium with a much-needed victory, no matter how ugly it might get.

Prediction: Dolphins 13, Patriots 10

Published
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News