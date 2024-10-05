Dolphins-Patriots Week 5 National Predictions Roundup
The Miami Dolphins will look to end their three-game losing streak when they face the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.
Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game.
CBS Sports
Analysis: This game features two bad teams, but the Dolphins are the surprise there. WithoutTua Tagovailoa, they are anemic on offense. The defense isn't good right now either. The Pats have struggled the past few games, but back home they will play better. They win it.
Prediction: Patriots 21, Dolphins 16
Sports Illustrated
- Albert Breer: Dolphins
- Mitch Goldich: Patriots
- Gilbert Manzano: Patriots
- Conor Orr: Dolphins
- John Pluym: Dolphins
- Matt Verderame: Patriots
USA Today Sports
- Jarrett Bell: Patriots 17, Dolphins 13
- Chris Bumbaca: Patriots 11, Dolphins 9
- Nate Davis: Patriots 16, Dolphins 10
- Tyler Dragon: Patriots 18, Dolphins 16
- Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Patriots 20, Dolphins 13
- Lorenzo Reyes: Dolphins 13, Patriots 10
The Sporting News
Analysis: The Dolphins should be using Tyler Huntley again to lead a run-heavy attack from quarterback. He can also revive the success of throwing downfield to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle against a Patriots' defense that can give up plenty of big pass plays. De'Von Achane also gets into the fun with a few long runs.
Prediction: Dolphins 24, Patriots 13
ESPN
- Stephanie Bell: Dolphins
- Matt Bowen: Patriots
- Mike Clay: Dolphins
- Jeremy Fowler: Dolphins
- Dan Graziano: Patriots
- Kalyn Kahler: Patriots
- Kimberly Martin: Patriots
- Eric Moody: Patriots
- Jason Reid: Patriots
- Linsey Thiry: Patriots
- Seth Wickersham: Patriots
NBC Sports
- Mike Florio: Patriots 16, Dolphins 9
- Chris Simms: Patriots 17, Dolphins 14
NFL.com
- Ali Bhanpuri: Dolphins 18, Patriots 17
- Tom Blair: Patriots 20, Dolphins 14
- Brooke Cersosimo: Patriots 16, Dolphins 13
- Gennaro Filice: Dolphins 16, Patriots 13
- Dan Parr: Patriots 19, Dolphins 17
The 33rd Team
Analysis: It isn’t that uncommon to see point totals under 36. We had several of them last year and a few early in the season. But those totals are usually only reserved for games with severe weather situations. That’s not the case here in this AFC East matchup. The weather is supposed to be fantastic in Foxborough, but the quarterback play will not be. Tyler Huntley and Jacoby Brissett might be the two worst starters in the NFL going into Week 5. Picking a winner here is incredibly difficult, but the New England Patriots are at home, and the Miami Dolphins are at a rest disadvantage after playing on Monday night. New England has a great defense and should hold Huntley and company under 13 points. Don’t expect this to be pretty, but look for the Patriots to get their second win of the season.
Prediction: Patriots 17, Dolphins 13
The Athletic
Analysis: Tyreek Hill tried to be a good soldier, talking up new quarterback Tyler Huntley to the sideline reporter before the game Monday night. Huntley, as anyone could guess from his days with the Ravens, was awful. It’s amazing how badly Mike McDaniel handled the QB situation, knowing Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion history. From awful backups, to trading for awful backups, to awful game plans. Hill ranks 66th among 71 receivers with a -0.38 EPA per target rate and a 0.1 EPA per reception rate in the past two weeks, and it’s no surprise that the Dolphinsare 0-4 against the spread. The Dolphins defense is not bad, and the Patriots block for Jacoby Brissett like they don’t like him, but backing the Dolphins at this point is like lighting a candle in church.
Prediction (against the spread): Patriots minus 1 (lines may vary depending on outlet)
Miami Dolphins On SI
Analysis: The Dolphins can't actually lose this game, can they? That we're even having to ask the question is a sad, sobering statement on where the team is right now. But then nobody could have (or should have) foreseen the offense cratering the way it has since Tua got injured, a sad statement on the team's ability to be prepared for the possibility/likelihood that he could miss some games in 2024. We've given this team the benefit of the doubt that the offense will find some answers, and they simply just don't need that many against a New England offense devoid of playmakers. We're not ready to predict a breakout game for the Dolphins offense, but we just can't se them not being able to muster enough to leave Gillette Stadium with a much-needed victory, no matter how ugly it might get.