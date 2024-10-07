Dolphins Post-53 Transactions Breakdown
As they head into their bye, the Miami Dolphins have used 68 different players so far in the regular season, a figure that's tied for 18th-most around the NFL.
Those obviously include players who made the initial 53-man roster all the way to the latest acquisition, linebacker Tyus Bowser, who was signed off the Seattle Seahawks practice squad Thursday and got significant action in the 15-10 victory against the New England Patriots on Sunday.
If you noticed our use of "initial 53-man roster," it's becuase it always undergoes many changes throughout the regular season.
That said (or written), and so all Dolphins fans are up to speed with all the moves the Dolphins have made, here's the complete rundown of all the transactions the team has made since that August 27 day when they got down to the 53-player limit.
AUGUST 2024
August 28 — Awarded WR Grant DuBose off waivers from the Green Bay Packers; released OL Jack Driscoll; signed the following players to the practice squad: S Jordan Colbert, WR Erik Ezukanma, DT Jonathan Harris, OL Chasen Hines, LB Dequan Jackson, CB Isaiah Johnson, T Bayron Matos, RB Anthony McFarland Jr., CB Nik Needham and TE Hayden Rucci
August 29 — Signed LS Blake Ferguson; placed S Patrick McMorris on injured reserve; signed QB Tim Boyle, WR Robbie Chosen, WR Dee Eskridge and DT Naquan Jones to the practice squad; released RB Anthony McFarland Jr. from the practice squad
August 30 — Signed LB William Bradley-King, T Anderson Hardy and RB Deneric Prince to the practice squad
SEPTEMBER 2024
September 3 — Signed LB Derrick McLendon to the practice squad
September 7 — Elevated WR Robbie Chosen to the active roster for the Week 1 game; signed CB Jalen Ramsey to a contract extension through the 2028 season
September 12 — Elevated WR Robbie Chosen to the active roster for the Week 2 game
September 17 — Placed QB Tua Tagovailoa on IR; signed QB Tyler Huntley to the active roster off the Baltimore Ravens practice squad; signed T Jackson Carman to the practice squad; released WR Robbie Chosen from the practice squad
September 21 — Placed WR Grant DuBose on IR; signed QB Tim Boyle off the practice squad; elevated WR Dee Eskridge and WR Erik Ezukanma to the active roster for the Week 3 game
September 26 — Signed DT Neil Farrell to the practice squad
September 30 — Elevated WR Dee Eskridge to the active roster for the Week 4 game
OCTOBER 24
October 3 — Placed OLB Jaelan Phillips on IR; signed LB Tyus Bowser to the active roster from the Seattle Seahawks practice squad
October 4 — Released QB Tim Boyle
October 5 — Activated WR Odell Beckham Jr. off PUP; signed QB Tim Boyle to the practice squad; elevated Boyle and DB Nik Needham to the active roster for the Week 5 game